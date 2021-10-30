Students from the Dummerston School, in Dummerston, Vt., put their pumpkins on display on a trail in the woods behind the school so people can see them when walking on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Ryleigh Wyckoff, a first-grader at the Dummerston School, in Dummerston, Vt., looks at the pumpkins on display behind the school on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Students from Academy School, in Brattleboro, Vt., walk through the “Enchanted Forest” behind the school on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, that was created by fellow students and staff.
Schoolchildren around the area get into the spirit of things before Halloween weekend.
Students from the Dummerston School, in Dummerston, put their pumpkins on display on a trail in the woods behind the school.
Local people, including students from the Academy School in Brattleboro, are enjoying the display. For the past six weeks, Academy School has been fundraising for costs associated with winter sports and field trips. This is called the “Launch into Fitness” challenge. Students participated in a “Long Trail Challenge” in P.E. class and have walked the distance of the Long Trail forward and back cumulatively as a school. Students just met their goal.
Friday’s Enchanted Forest was a spin on the historic Fall Harvest Celebration. Students worked to create displays in the Enchanted Forest, and walked the trail to demonstrate their fitness gains.