ATHENS — Athens was only one of two Windham County towns that kept to tradition Tuesday despite the ongoing COVID pandemic, holding its Town Meeting in-person in the morning but requiring voters to wear a mask.
But that doesn’t mean Athens voters didn’t embrace change — they did, on a narrow 26-23 vote — when they voted to expand the size of the Select Board. They also voted to change the day of Town Meeting to Monday evening, starting next year.
Athens, which only has 291 registered voters, joined with a similarly sized town, Stratton, in holding the traditional meeting Tuesday morning despite the second year of COVID-19 restrictions.
Masks were required at the Athens meeting, and everyone complied.
The townspeople who gathered in the now-closed Athens School debated the pros and cons of expanding the current three-member Select Board to five members, and narrowly approved it.
Resident Sherry Maher said she voted for the petition asking for a vote on expanding the board, saying that with a three-member board it was difficult to avoid conflicts of interest.
Others voiced concern that some townspeople just wanted to “pack the board.”
At the end of a generally smooth meeting, there was a lengthy discussion about when to hold Town Meeting in 2023. The overwhelming answer was to move it to the Monday night before the all-day Australian ballot voting on Tuesday.
Townspeople had turned out in greater numbers in December for a special town meeting to take up the issue of the annual Town Meeting, and at that time they decided to elect their officers not from the floor of Town Meeting as they had for hundreds of years, but in all-day balloting on the first Tuesday in March.
This year is the first year of that change.
The move to expand the Select Board centered on giving the board more flexibility and to avoid the conflicts of interest that often pop up in very small towns.
Without naming names, several townspeople said in the past Select Board members should have recused themselves from voting on matters because of an obvious financial interest in the outcome.
With five members, a member can step down for that vote without setting up a stalemate, since there will be at least four members left and therefore less of a possibility of a tie.
In the past, several people said, when a board member would step down, the remaining two members couldn’t agree, and the issue was not resolved.
Don Capponcelli argued that some positions in town government were already going unfilled (this year the vacancies are on the school board and listers office) — and expanding the size of the Select Board would only make that volunteer problem worse.
In the end, by paper ballot, voters agreed to expand, on a 26-23 vote.
After the meeting, Moderator and Chairman of the Athens Select Board David Bemis said the two new positions would be filled by the current board via appointments, likely next week. Interested people should contact the board as soon as possible.
The end-of-the-meeting discussion about moving the day of Town Meeting was equally lively. The decision to hold it the Monday night before the traditional Tuesday Town Meeting, now set aside for balloting, was passed with only one half-hearted ‘nay’ vote.
Athens has moved around the day of its floor meeting in the past, with scattered results. Townspeople said their goal was to get more people involved, and a night meeting would be the best choice and bring more people in to town government.
At the special meeting in December, more than 80 people turned out.
Aside from the vote on expanding the board, the only other issue that needed a paper ballot was whether to print the names of delinquent taxpayers in the town report.
Tradition prevailed on this one, 26-23, with people saying it was valuable information to have in the event someone is running for public office.
Krista Gay spoke against the tradition, saying its only purpose seemed to be to embarrass people.
With those issues out of the way, voters approved a proposed $578,489 town budget, with $374,232 to be raised by taxes. Questions were raised about the amount of money set aside for road salt, but there was only a scattering of dissenting votes.
And a move to use $15,000 of the town’s surplus as a special “pot of money” for the Select Board to use as seed money to apply for grants was embraced as well, but not without debate.
And townspeople agreed to eliminate the position of elected road commissioner, which was set to expire in 2023.
Seven Windham County social service agencies all received their contribution from Athens: not a single question was raised about the different agencies, which ranged from the Visiting Nurses to Senior Solutions and Southeastern Vermont Community Action.
The Bellows Falls Union High School budget is decided by Australian balloting, and a separate meeting is held for the Windham Northeast Unified Elementary School budget, which includes the elementary school in Grafton, where Athens students attend.