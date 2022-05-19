BRATTLEBORO — The smell of freshly brewed coffee fills the halls on the second floor at Green Street School as some of the students run a small beverage shop on Fridays.
The store, Bean Street, is a beverage service run by fifth and sixth grade students who deliver coffee, tea and hot chocolate to staff members at the end of the week.
“I began Bean Street to give the staff a treat and feel appreciated on Fridays,” said Malia Crochetiere, a sixth-grader at the school. “We also bake treats that are sold by donation to raise money for The Windham County Humane Society.”
Leila O’Brien, a fifth-grader, added that they wanted to make teachers feel happy and to counteract the stress of the COVID-19 regulations that were in place.
“School felt hard when we started school,” Leila said. “It’s kind of nice, helping them [staff] because sometimes you wake up, it’s a bad day, and then you can deliver things [drinks] and make someone’s day and that makes your day too.”
The students offer coffee, tea and hot chocolate. Each staff member fills out a form with their order and the students make and deliver their requests. The coffee was donated by Mocha Joe’s and the Brattleboro Food Co-Op.
The students said originally the teachers weren’t too keen on them handling their mugs, but as the school year went on, they warmed-up to the idea.
Bean Street gives students experience in how to make coffee and run a small store, skills that the students could carry on.
“Bean Street is a good project because it teaches kids job skills,” said Crochetiere.
At the end of the shift, the students that help out with the coffee shop also get a sweet treat as a reward.