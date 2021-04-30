A few showers this morning with mostly cloudy conditions during the afternoon hours. High 57F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Updated: April 30, 2021 @ 10:47 am
Photographer / Multimedia Editor
Several farmers gather at the Tyler Farm, in Vernon, Vt., to help plow the nearly 50 acres of land on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Chris Porrovecchio, from Bernardston, Mass., rides behind a pair of horses while plowing while helping to plow a field at Tyler Farm, in Vernon, Vt., on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
AJ Egloff, from Lyndon, Mass., and 25 other farmers help plow a field at Tyler Farm, in Vernon, Vt., on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Dan Lively, from Lyndon, Mass., and 25 other farmers help plow a field at Tyler Farm, in Vernon, Vt., on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
VERNON — Several farmers gather at the Tyler Farm to help plow the nearly 50 acres of land on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
