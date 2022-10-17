BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Museum & Art Center held its 15th Annual Domino Toppling Extravaganza on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. Veteran domino toppler and YouTube superstar Lily Hevesh returned with her team to assemble more than 25,000 dominos in two and half days that covered the museum’s Wolf Kahn & Emily Mason Gallery floor.
Brattleboro Museum & Art Center held its 15th Annual Domino Toppling Extravaganza on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. Veteran domino toppler and YouTube superstar Lily Hevesh returned with her team to assemble over 25,000 dominos in two and half days that covered the museum's Wolf Kahn & Emily Mason Gallery floor.
Veteran domino toppler and YouTube superstar Lily Hevesh fills the gaps between breakpoints of the dominos during Brattleboro Museum & Art Center’s 15th Annual Domino Toppling Extravaganza on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
Danny Lichtenfeld, director of Brattleboro Museum & Art Center, talks to the audience as it enters the museum’s Wolf Kahn & Emily Mason Gallery floor to watch the 15th Annual Domino Toppling Extravaganza on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Veteran domino toppler and YouTube superstar Lily Hevesh fills the gaps between breakpoints of the dominos during Brattleboro Museum & Art Center’s 15th Annual Domino Toppling Extravaganza on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Chris Wright fills the gaps between breakpoints of the dominos during Brattleboro Museum & Art Center’s 15th Annual Domino Toppling Extravaganza on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Chris Wright fills the gaps between breakpoints of the dominos during Brattleboro Museum & Art Center’s 15th Annual Domino Toppling Extravaganza on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Danny Lichtenfeld, director of Brattleboro Museum & Art Center, talks to the audience as it enters the museum’s Wolf Kahn & Emily Mason Gallery floor to watch the 15th Annual Domino Toppling Extravaganza on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.