Some passing clouds. Low around 10F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: February 9, 2021 @ 7:28 pm
Photographer / Multimedia Editor
Connie Montemagi, of Stratton, Vt., walks across West Main Street, in Wilmington, Vt., as the snow falls across the region on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.
Crews plow the streets of Wilmington, Vt., as the snow falls across the region on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.
People travel down West Main Street, in Wilmington, Vt., as the snow falls across the region on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.
Jayden Cormier, of Wilmington, Vt., clears the snow off his vehicle on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.
