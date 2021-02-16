Partly cloudy skies. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: February 16, 2021 @ 7:15 pm
Jeremy Butyski, a maintenance worker for the Town of Brattleboro, Vt., tosses salt onto the sidewalks near the town building after an ice storm on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
As a layer of ice covers the region, crews work on clearing the ice and slush on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
A worker for VTRANS clears the snow and ice to help move the water off the I-91 onramp in Brattleboro, Vt., on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
Doug Morse, a maintenance worker for the Town of Brattleboro, Vt., clears the ice from Pliny Park on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
Steve Ferris, an equipment operator for Brattleboro Public Works Department, clears the ice from one of the drainage grates on Black Mountain Road, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Fed, 16, 2021.
A Brattleboro, Vt., residents clears the ice and slush away from one of the drainage grates on Fed, 16, 2021.
BRATTLEBORO — As a layer of ice covers the region, crews work on clearing the ice and slush on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
Since COVID-19 makes it difficult to convene Coffees with the President, if you have a question or a comment about The Eagle, send it to company President Fredric D. Rutberg at frutberg@berkshireeagle.com.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.