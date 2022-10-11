Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

People head to Dummerston for pancakes and apple pies during the 53rd Apple Pie Festival and the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. This was the first time in two years the event was able to be held fully since the COVID-19 pandemic.

DUMMERSTON — Apple pies and pancakes were the main edible attractions at the 53rd Apple Pie Festival and the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. This was the first time in two years the event was able to be held fully since the COVID-19 pandemic.

PHOTOS: Apple pies and pancakes in Dummerston

1 of 37