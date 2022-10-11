DUMMERSTON — Apple pies and pancakes were the main edible attractions at the 53rd Apple Pie Festival and the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. This was the first time in two years the event was able to be held fully since the COVID-19 pandemic.
1 of 37
People head to Dummerston for pancakes and apple pies during the 53rd Apple Pie Festival and the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. This was the first time in two years the event was able to be held fully since the COVID-19 pandemic. Purchase local photos online.
People head to Dummerston for pancakes and apple pies during the 53rd Apple Pie Festival and the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. This was the first time in two years the event was able to be held fully since the COVID-19 pandemic.
People head to Dummerston for pancakes and apple pies during the 53rd Apple Pie Festival and the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. This was the first time in two years the event was able to be held fully since the COVID-19 pandemic.
People head to Dummerston for pancakes and apple pies during the 53rd Apple Pie Festival and the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. This was the first time in two years the event was able to be held fully since the COVID-19 pandemic.
People head to Dummerston for pancakes and apple pies during the 53rd Apple Pie Festival and the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. This was the first time in two years the event was able to be held fully since the COVID-19 pandemic.
People head to Dummerston for pancakes and apple pies during the 53rd Apple Pie Festival and the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. This was the first time in two years the event was able to be held fully since the COVID-19 pandemic.
People head to Dummerston for pancakes and apple pies during the 53rd Apple Pie Festival and the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. This was the first time in two years the event was able to be held fully since the COVID-19 pandemic.
People head to Dummerston for pancakes and apple pies during the 53rd Apple Pie Festival and the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. This was the first time in two years the event was able to be held fully since the COVID-19 pandemic.
People head to Dummerston for pancakes and apple pies during the 53rd Apple Pie Festival and the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. This was the first time in two years the event was able to be held fully since the COVID-19 pandemic.
People head to Dummerston for pancakes and apple pies during the 53rd Apple Pie Festival and the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. This was the first time in two years the event was able to be held fully since the COVID-19 pandemic.
People head to Dummerston for pancakes and apple pies during the 53rd Apple Pie Festival and the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. This was the first time in two years the event was able to be held fully since the COVID-19 pandemic.
People head to Dummerston for pancakes and apple pies during the 53rd Apple Pie Festival and the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. This was the first time in two years the event was able to be held fully since the COVID-19 pandemic.
People head to Dummerston for pancakes and apple pies during the 53rd Apple Pie Festival and the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. This was the first time in two years the event was able to be held fully since the COVID-19 pandemic.
People head to Dummerston for pancakes and apple pies during the 53rd Apple Pie Festival and the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. This was the first time in two years the event was able to be held fully since the COVID-19 pandemic.
People head to Dummerston for pancakes and apple pies during the 53rd Apple Pie Festival and the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. This was the first time in two years the event was able to be held fully since the COVID-19 pandemic.
People head to Dummerston for pancakes and apple pies during the 53rd Apple Pie Festival and the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. This was the first time in two years the event was able to be held fully since the COVID-19 pandemic.
People head to Dummerston for pancakes and apple pies during the 53rd Apple Pie Festival and the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. This was the first time in two years the event was able to be held fully since the COVID-19 pandemic.
People head to Dummerston for pancakes and apple pies during the 53rd Apple Pie Festival and the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. This was the first time in two years the event was able to be held fully since the COVID-19 pandemic.
People head to Dummerston for pancakes and apple pies during the 53rd Apple Pie Festival and the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. This was the first time in two years the event was able to be held fully since the COVID-19 pandemic.
People head to Dummerston for pancakes and apple pies during the 53rd Apple Pie Festival and the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. This was the first time in two years the event was able to be held fully since the COVID-19 pandemic.
People head to Dummerston for pancakes and apple pies during the 53rd Apple Pie Festival and the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. This was the first time in two years the event was able to be held fully since the COVID-19 pandemic.
People head to Dummerston for pancakes and apple pies during the 53rd Apple Pie Festival and the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. This was the first time in two years the event was able to be held fully since the COVID-19 pandemic.
People head to Dummerston for pancakes and apple pies during the 53rd Apple Pie Festival and the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. This was the first time in two years the event was able to be held fully since the COVID-19 pandemic.
People head to Dummerston for pancakes and apple pies during the 53rd Apple Pie Festival and the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. This was the first time in two years the event was able to be held fully since the COVID-19 pandemic.
People head to Dummerston for pancakes and apple pies during the 53rd Apple Pie Festival and the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. This was the first time in two years the event was able to be held fully since the COVID-19 pandemic.
People head to Dummerston for pancakes and apple pies during the 53rd Apple Pie Festival and the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. This was the first time in two years the event was able to be held fully since the COVID-19 pandemic.
People head to Dummerston for pancakes and apple pies during the 53rd Apple Pie Festival and the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. This was the first time in two years the event was able to be held fully since the COVID-19 pandemic.
People head to Dummerston for pancakes and apple pies during the 53rd Apple Pie Festival and the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. This was the first time in two years the event was able to be held fully since the COVID-19 pandemic.
People head to Dummerston for pancakes and apple pies during the 53rd Apple Pie Festival and the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. This was the first time in two years the event was able to be held fully since the COVID-19 pandemic. Purchase local photos online.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People head to Dummerston for pancakes and apple pies during the 53rd Apple Pie Festival and the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. This was the first time in two years the event was able to be held fully since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People head to Dummerston for pancakes and apple pies during the 53rd Apple Pie Festival and the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. This was the first time in two years the event was able to be held fully since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People head to Dummerston for pancakes and apple pies during the 53rd Apple Pie Festival and the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. This was the first time in two years the event was able to be held fully since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Quinn Campbell, 2, of Dover, looks around the Dummerston Fire Station during the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People head to Dummerston for pancakes and apple pies during the 53rd Apple Pie Festival and the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. This was the first time in two years the event was able to be held fully since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People head to Dummerston for pancakes and apple pies during the 53rd Apple Pie Festival and the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. This was the first time in two years the event was able to be held fully since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People head to Dummerston for pancakes and apple pies during the 53rd Apple Pie Festival and the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. This was the first time in two years the event was able to be held fully since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People head to Dummerston for pancakes and apple pies during the 53rd Apple Pie Festival and the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. This was the first time in two years the event was able to be held fully since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People head to Dummerston for pancakes and apple pies during the 53rd Apple Pie Festival and the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. This was the first time in two years the event was able to be held fully since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People head to Dummerston for pancakes and apple pies during the 53rd Apple Pie Festival and the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. This was the first time in two years the event was able to be held fully since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People head to Dummerston for pancakes and apple pies during the 53rd Apple Pie Festival and the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. This was the first time in two years the event was able to be held fully since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People head to Dummerston for pancakes and apple pies during the 53rd Apple Pie Festival and the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. This was the first time in two years the event was able to be held fully since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People head to Dummerston for pancakes and apple pies during the 53rd Apple Pie Festival and the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. This was the first time in two years the event was able to be held fully since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People head to Dummerston for pancakes and apple pies during the 53rd Apple Pie Festival and the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. This was the first time in two years the event was able to be held fully since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Quinn Campbell, 2, of Dover, looks at a fire truck at the Dummerston Fire Station during the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People head to Dummerston for pancakes and apple pies during the 53rd Apple Pie Festival and the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. This was the first time in two years the event was able to be held fully since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People head to Dummerston for pancakes and apple pies during the 53rd Apple Pie Festival and the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. This was the first time in two years the event was able to be held fully since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People head to Dummerston for pancakes and apple pies during the 53rd Apple Pie Festival and the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. This was the first time in two years the event was able to be held fully since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Quinn Campbell, 2, of Dover, takes a photo with their mom, Lindsey, at the Dummerston Fire Station during the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People head to Dummerston for pancakes and apple pies during the 53rd Apple Pie Festival and the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. This was the first time in two years the event was able to be held fully since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People head to Dummerston for pancakes and apple pies during the 53rd Apple Pie Festival and the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. This was the first time in two years the event was able to be held fully since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People head to Dummerston for pancakes and apple pies during the 53rd Apple Pie Festival and the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. This was the first time in two years the event was able to be held fully since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Dummerston firefighter Shawn Stone serves up pancakes during the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People head to Dummerston for pancakes and apple pies during the 53rd Apple Pie Festival and the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. This was the first time in two years the event was able to be held fully since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People head to Dummerston for pancakes and apple pies during the 53rd Apple Pie Festival and the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. This was the first time in two years the event was able to be held fully since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Christine Martorano, from Chester, takes a bite of pie during the 53rd Apple Pie Festival on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People head to Dummerston for pancakes and apple pies during the 53rd Apple Pie Festival and the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. This was the first time in two years the event was able to be held fully since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People head to Dummerston for pancakes and apple pies during the 53rd Apple Pie Festival and the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. This was the first time in two years the event was able to be held fully since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Everett McFadden, 2, of Dummerston, holds a slice of pie during the 53rd Apple Pie Festival on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People head to Dummerston for pancakes and apple pies during the 53rd Apple Pie Festival and the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. This was the first time in two years the event was able to be held fully since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Charlotte Rumovicz, a volunteer for the First Congregational Church of Dummerston, helps hand out pies during the 53rd Apple Pie Festival on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People head to Dummerston for pancakes and apple pies during the 53rd Apple Pie Festival and the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. This was the first time in two years the event was able to be held fully since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People head to Dummerston for pancakes and apple pies during the 53rd Apple Pie Festival and the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. This was the first time in two years the event was able to be held fully since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People head to Dummerston for pancakes and apple pies during the 53rd Apple Pie Festival and the 30th Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. This was the first time in two years the event was able to be held fully since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the New England Vikings, from Raynham, Mass., pose for a photo during the 53rd Apple Pie Festival on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Jennifer Ashley and her daughter Tess, from Remsenburg, N.Y., enjoy a slice of pie during the 53rd Apple Pie Festival on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.
Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.