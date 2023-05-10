ALL ALONG ROUTE 30 — The Vermont Agency of Transportation is asking folks to slow down on Route 30 this spring and into the summer as work to reconstruct the road continues.
"Slowing down not only increases the safety of workers but also reduces the likelihood of damage to vehicles," stated Jeremy Reed, construction engineer for the agency, in an email to the Reformer.
The agency also understands that drivers have experienced damage to their vehicles, including blown tires, broken shocks and windshields cracked by construction equipment and stones.
"We have been made aware of the claims, and we are in communication with the contractor to bring them to resolution," stated Reed. "The contractor understands their obligation to be responsive to any damage to private property that may be a result of their actions."
To file a claim, contact Natalie Boyle, public information consultant for the project, at nboyle@eivtech.com or 802-855-3893.
Route 30 is being rebuilt from just north of Cedar Street in Brattleboro to just past Hemlock Hill Road in Newfane. Work started last August and is anticipated to continue through the fall.
The $27.5 million project includes milling the existing surface, then the first pass reclaim process will occur, pulverizing and homogenizing the remaining pavement with an underlying subbase. New gravel will be placed in some areas along the corridor to improve banking, then a second pass reclaim process will take place, which will facilitate a second round of homogenizing of the gravel and pavement as well as add in a stabilizing agent to create a structural layer of subbase. Following the second pass reclaim, a structural thickness of pavement will be placed, consisting of a combination of cold mix and hot mix asphalt.
Additional work will include the replacement and maintenance of existing guardrail runs, some culvert replacements, and ditching. There will also be work taking place to address some rock slope issues within the corridor. Signs along the corridor will be replaced and upgraded to meet current standards set in the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices.
Centerline rumble strips may also be installed where the speed limit is 45 MPH or greater, the pavement width is 14 feet in both directions, and the traffic volume exceeds 1,500 vehicles per day. The strips will stop at town highway intersections and anywhere that a residence falls within 100 feet of centerline. In these cases, the strips will be stopped and resumed 100 feet from either corner of the residence.