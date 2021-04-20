MONTPELIER — To this point, the focus of revamping the state pension system’s governance and benefits to address its multi-billion dollar unfunded liability has been squarely on the House Government Operations Committee and on House Speaker Jill Krowinski, the lawmakers who took up the complex and emotionally charged issue.
That’s about to change.
The House Appropriations Committee on Tuesday signed off on H. 449, a bill which proposes expansion of the Vermont Pension Investment Committee and a Pension Benefits, Design and Funding Task Force that will address ways to fill the the unfunded liability gap. The Government Operations Committee passed the bill last week.
Government Operations vice chair John Gannon said the House is expected to take up the bill on Thursday, with Gannon and Rep. Robert LaClair, R-Washington 2, reporting for the committee.
The state’s unfunded liability — the difference between funds on hand and funds needing to be raised — sits at about $3 billion for the state teachers’ and state employees’ pension funds, and another estimated $2.6 billion in healthcare and other benefits.
“This is one of the most important bills we’ve done this year,” committee chairperson Rep. Mary Hooper, D-Washington 4, said after the panel approved the bill by a 10-1 vote. “This is going to be a long, hard road.”
House Democratic leaders pushed to address the problem because the state’s regular contribution to the pension fund — the ADEC, or actuarially determined employer contribution — swelled to $300 million for Fiscal 2022. There’s concern that the unfunded liability and ADEC payments, if allowed to grow, will swallow more general fund dollars and put the pension system in jeopardy.
The Appropriations Committee passed the bill with an amendment directing the task force to consider benefits for employees both five years and 10 years away from retirement. All along, legislative leaders have said current retirees and those within five years of retirement would not see their benefits change.
Discussion centered on whether the task force should be aiming at a specific monetary reduction in unfunded liability. As written, the bill seeks reductions in unfunded liability and ADEC contributions equal to the increase of both between fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022.
Committee member Rep. Martha Feltus, R-Caledonia 4, said the task force should be free to consider “what is a reasonable benefit package that can be sustained over time.” The inclusion of that target was her reasoning for casting the only no vote on the bill.
Rep. Kimberly Jessup, D-Washington 5. said she was voting yes despite struggling with including the targets, because whatever the task force recommends must still be approved by the Legislature.
Those in favor said a hard target is needed, given the seriousness of the situation. During that debate, Hooper emphasized that point, saying the state must prevent a “death spiral” while assuring fairness to all sides.
“What I am deeply concerned about is the failure to look objectively at the entire system and what is happening within it. And that if we fail to do that careful, thoughtful analysis, not just of what is in front of us today and what we’re able to do today, but looking down the road, at the system that we’re responsible for, that it will fail,” Hooper said.
Such a failure, she said, would weigh heavily on the state, and on her personally.
“If we fail to act aggressively, we are not going to have a benefit system to offer anybody,” Hooper added.
During discussion, Rep. Maida Townsend, D-Chittenden 7-4 said she would not support “any proposed cure to the situation ... which asks the employees and the employees only to cure this situation.”
But with that said, Townsend also noted that the legislature has been “doing its darndest” to support the pensions by annually funding the full ADEC, and sometimes an even larger amount.