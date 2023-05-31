DUMMERSTON — After four days of testimony related to an Act 250 permit to convert the former Maple Valley Ski Area into a brewery, distillery and event center, one key question still has not been addressed — whether the process itself "constitute[s] systemic or structural error undermining public confidence in the Act 250 procedural framework as a whole."
Sugar Mountain Holdings, the owner of the former ski area, wants this issue heard in Vermont Environmental Court.
Furthermore, stated Sugar Mountain's attorney, Christopher Roy of Downs Rachlin Martin, in court documents, the District 2 coordinator's conclusion that use of a gravel parking lot east of Route 30 and along the West River had been abandoned since the ski area closed more than 20 years ago was "inscrutable" and "unsolicited," especially because she did not reach the same conclusion for the former ski lodge and the property on the west side of the road.
"This arbitrary and capricious designation of where vested rights in a prior Act 250 permit remained in effect ... and where those vested rights were abandoned ... is without legal support," wrote Roy.
Though Sugar Mountain eventually received approval for its plans, the three-member District 2 Environmental Commission denied its request to host up to 24 outdoor events a year featuring amplified music, on the grounds that it "will have an undue adverse effect on the aesthetics of the area" and "offends the sensibilities of the average person, or is offensive or shocking because it is out of character with its surroundings or significantly diminishes the scenic qualities of the area ...”
Because the Commission ruled against outdoor music requiring overflow parking, it did not need to consider whether the parking lot had been abandoned and did not need to review a buffer management plan to protect the river prepared by Sugar Mountain, which Roy described as "a fool's errand."
"In this manner," wrote Roy, "the District Commission was able to manipulate the process so that the Project was effectively denied on the basis of no testimony ... This likewise averted the need to claim 'abandonment' of vested rights on the east side of VT Route 30, while exercising ongoing Act 250 jurisdiction on the west side of the highway."
Keane Aures, who proposed the renovations of the old ski lodge on behalf of Sugar Mountain, stated during the four-day Environmental Court appeal that the outdoor events were necessary to make the project financially viable. While he proposed about 40 parking spots at the lodge, on the west side of Route 30, Aures said he needed to use overflow parking on the east side of the road and along the West River to allow for up to 150 cars that might be expected for the 24 events each year.
During the four days of hearings, Environmental Court Judge Thomas Walsh heard from Aures and his consultants as well as experts from the state and organizations such as Trout Unlimited and the Connecticut River Conservancy.
At the close of the hearings on May 17, Walsh urged Sugar Mountain and the state to resolve the dispute before he issues a decision. However, Walsh set aside the question of whether the process itself was flawed for further review. The Natural Resources Board had urged Walsh to dismiss the question as outside of his jurisdiction.
"Any further inquiry into the District Commission's processing of Appellant's application would constitute reviewing the Commission's administrative processes for an abuse of discretion, which exceed both this Court's jurisdiction and the State's limited waiver of sovereign immunity," wrote Jenny Ronis, general counsel for the NRB.
"[T]he NRB apparently hopes to avoid having to respond to the merits of SMH’s claim that the 1,000-day Kafka-esque ordeal to which SMH was subjected below constituted 'systemic or structural error undermining public confidence in the Act 250 procedural framework as a whole,'" wrote Roy in his opposition to dismiss the question.
Walsh refused to dismiss the question, stating that while questions related to the procedure or process before the permitting body are generally outside the scope of Environmental Court, the Vermont Supreme Court has recognized that the court process might be "inadequate to cure a due process violation," especially if there are perceived systemic or structural errors "undermining public confidence in Act 250 procedure."
"[A] large portion of the NRB’s motion disputes the merits of the Question," wrote Walsh. "This is not the purpose of a dismissal motion. ... We are directed to 'be especially reluctant to dismiss on the basis of pleadings when the asserted theory of liability is novel or extreme.'"
In addition, the NRB's claim of sovereign immunity, which may be relevant "is not grounds to dismiss," wrote Walsh, until the Environmental Court actually considers that argument.
Roy has contended the "Kafka-esque" process Sugar Mountain had been subjected to included "multiple unwarranted determinations of incompleteness and pre- and post-hearing requests for additional documents and information," with findings that ignored evidence presented by Sugar Mountain and disregarded "fundamental burdens of proof."
As an example, he noted, the District Commission "conjured up the prospect of '24 rock concerts'" without any evidence Sugar Mountain was proposing rock concerts at the venue, though it has proposed outside amplified music ancillary to its taproom operation or related to private events such as weddings, anniversaries, and reunions.
In addition, he wrote, "[T]here was no testimony by any neighbor or other witness claiming that the proposed outdoor music would be shocking and offensive."
When the District 2 Commission prohibited outdoor music at the site, wrote Roy, it "ultimately punted" on having to decide on whether the parking lot had been abandoned or to review the buffer management plan proposed by Sugar Mountain.
"[Sugar Mountain Holdings] alleges that the maladministration of the application process ... rises to the level of systemic or structural error undermining public confidence in Act 250’s procedural framework as a whole," wrote Roy.
Roy referred Walsh to a decision issued by fellow Environmental Court Judge Thomas Durkin released about a week after Sugar Mountain received its permit regarding a decision made by the District 2 Commission about a gravel pit in Chester.
"In essence," wrote Durkin, "the District Commission chose to disregard the terms of the Stipulation by the Town and the NRB, disregard the Order of this Court, and render its own legal determinations. We were left to wonder whether the Commission’s actions, without notice or an opportunity to be heard, constituted a possible violation of Applicant’s due process rights."
Roy has contended the gravel pit case and the Sugar Mountain case are examples of "an ongoing pattern of behavior" by the district coordinator and District Commission to properly administer pending applications before them.
"[T]he Court could adjudicate and declare that the conduct of the district coordinator and District Commission ... was egregious and unwarranted, resulting in the gross mismanagement of SMH’s application," wrote Roy, which might justify a claim on Sugar Mountain's part for monetary damages. "In many respects, subjecting this regrettable conduct to the bright light of public transparency may be the best remedy available ... for the benefit of Act 250 applicants in the future so that they are not subjected to the same mistreatment by a system supposedly established to serve the public interest ... At a minimum, the Court should reject the NRB’s effort to conveniently sweep this conduct under the rug with impunity ..."