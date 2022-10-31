WILLIAMSVILLE — Projects associated with the replacement of Arch Bridge will go slightly beyond schedule.
"We have a few remaining items that will lag a couple weeks after the end of October," said Chad Greenwood, resident engineer with the Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans). "That includes finishing roadwork, paving, line striping, and installation of permanent signs."
In regular project updates, VTrans recently changed the projected completion date from October to November. Arch Bridge crosses the Rock River near Williamsville Hall.
The agency said Friday that Renaud Brothers Construction of Vernon finished roadway excavation, placement of sub base material and the installation of a drainage system on the north side of the bridge. This week, the contractor is anticipated to complete grading the sub-base material in preparation for paving then proceed with paving.
Greenwood said "the schedule shift is more from changes in the field" than any supply chain issues or workforce shortages.
Disrupting bat habitat is not a concern, said Carolyn Cota, project manager at VTrans. In an interview in February, she explained how the existing arch had to be removed by the middle of April due to potential effects to bats and it would be replaced with a precast arch.
“That arch is old and is not in very good condition,” she said at the time, noting the original arch was built in 1908 then rehabilitated in 1934. “The only thing done with the truss since then is maintenance work.”
VTrans’ plan for the project included widening the arch, bringing it from 21 feet to 28 feet with 7-foot shoulders. The bridge will continue to have a single travel lane.
“We’re changing the intersection configuration,” Cota said in February. “But if in the future the town determines they want to have two travel lanes, it’s designed to be that way.”
During construction, Depot Road has been closed to through traffic and a detour was created on Grimes Hill Road.
Arch Bridge is owned by the town of Newfane. Federal Highway Administration funds are covering 80 percent of the costs of construction, with the town pitching in 5 percent and the state contributing 15 percent.
Construction is coming in on budget at about $4.2 million, Cota said. With scoping and engineering completed before construction as well as obtaining right-of-way easements, the project will total about $4.6 million.