The principals of two Windham County high schools notified parents about reports of physical altercations between students during the school day on Friday.
Anna Roth, principal of Twin Valley Middle High School, explained in an email to parents that the Whitingham school had two situations on Friday involving emergency responders.
“First, we would like to assure you that all students and staff are safe,” Roth wrote in the email. “The building was placed on lockdown today to allow medical personnel to provide services to a staff member who was experiencing a medical emergency. This individual received medical attention and is expected to make a full recovery.”
Around the same time, Roth continued, a report was made to school administration regarding the possibility of an altercation on campus. In addition, school staff found pellets from a pellet gun and “in an abundance of caution,” immediately called the police. She said state and local police responded quickly to support the school.
“It is important to note that at no time was a specific threat made regarding the use of a pellet gun at school,” Roth emphasized. “Furthermore, no pellet gun was found on campus.”
She said police officers remained at school through the end of the day to ensure a smooth dismissal.
Meanwhile, at Brattleboro Union High School, Principal Steve Perrin reported a physical altercation that occurred between final exams on Friday.
Related to that, he said in an email to parents, BUHS also had some graffiti posted in a bathroom that was directed at another student. That graffiti was not a threat, but was a profane insult, Perrin said.
“That graffiti has been removed and appropriate action has been taken regarding the altercation,” Perrin wrote in the email, adding, “No serious injuries were reported.”
Perrin urged students and parents to reach out to school counselors to resolve issues and conflicts at school, rather than resort to violence or vandalism.
“We have staff trained to respond who can direct complaints towards corrective actions and effective interventions,” he wrote.
Earlier in the school year, BUHS was reporting increasing cases of bullying and fighting at the school, as well as vandalism related to certain TikTok challenges. In one incident, a student left a note on a bathroom wall threatening deathly violence at the school.
However, in his email to parents on Friday, Perrin said, “Overall, we’ve seen great improvement in our community over the past few months and I am confident we’ll continue to improve.”