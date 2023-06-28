KEENE, N.H. — Three people from New York City were arrested in Greenfield, Mass., Wednesday after a high-speed car chase that involved police in three states. The individuals were wanted suspects in an alleged armed robbery at the Home Depot in Keene.
According to a press release from the Massachusetts State Police, Janie Cox, 20, from Brooklyn, N.Y., Patrick Singleton, 20, from Queens, N.Y., and a 17-year-old juvenile from Brooklyn, N.Y., were charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, disturbing the police and receiving stolen property worth over $1,200.
A press release from the Keene Police Department stated that just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to the area of Ash Brook Road for a theft of merchandise from Home Depot. It was reported that the suspects entered the store and began filling bags with items from the shelves. The suspects were reported to be wearing face coverings and had visible firearms on them.
The suspects fled the store and were seen turning westbound onto Route 9 towards Chesterfield in a gold-colored Chevrolet. Keene Police units located the vehicle traveling westbound on Route 9 in Chesterfield and the driver attempted to elude police. A pursuit was initiated that traveled through Chesterfield and ultimately circled back to Route 9 westbound. Keene Police, with the assistance of the Chesterfield Police, pursued the vehicle to the Vermont/N.H. state line where they lost sight of the vehicle.
Information about the crime and the suspect vehicle was broadcast to surrounding towns and the vehicle was located by Massachusetts State Police. The suspect vehicle tried to elude Massachusetts State Police and a second pursuit was initiated. The suspect vehicle ultimately stopped, and the occupants fled on foot. All three occupants were located a short time later and taken into custody.
A press release from the Massachusetts State Police stated that, at 9:29 a.m., an MSP trooper, acting on the BOLO, observed the suspect vehicle on Route 91 southbound at the 43 mile marker in Greenfield and attempted to stop it. The suspects refused to stop. MSP Troop B Headquarters authorized a pursuit and assumed command and control.
The suspects continued to flee at speeds greater than 100 mph. Troopers positioned ahead of the pursuit put a tire deflation device across the roadway at the 46.3 mile marker; the suspects’ Malibu hit the strip but continued to flee.
The suspect vehicle exited Route 91 at Exit 44 and the pursuit was terminated. The suspect vehicle took Route 2 westbound and went up Colrain Road in Greenfield.
At approximately 9:35 a.m. the suspect vehicle was located on Duren Drive in Greenfield, near Greenfield Community College; witnesses told troopers that the suspects had fled on foot and provided descriptions that matched descriptions of the suspects in the armed robbery. Police notified the community college of the presence of suspects in the area. Troopers and local officers established a perimeter and three MSP K9 teams responded to assist in the search for the suspects.
At 10:26 one suspect was located in the nearby woods and taken into custody. At 10:34 the other two suspects were located in the woods and taken into custody.
MSP K9 Troopers Sean O’Brien and Greg Valentine, along with Trooper O’Brien’s K9 partner Sig initially tracked the suspects, and Troopers Garrett Hall, Shannon Gilbault and others from the State Police-Shelburne Falls Barracks and surrounding local departments assisted in the arrests.
The first arrest occurred when Sig, tracking the scent of the suspects, pulled into a large area of thick bramble bushes. Sig showed a proximity alert in the center of the hedge. Trooper O’Brien issued multiple commands ordering the suspects out. They did not comply and instead fled out the rear of the hedge running across Colrain Road next to the Lower Meadow Cemetery. Troopers ran around to the other side of the hedge where a perimeter officer had one of the suspects proned out in the grass. K9 Sig and Trooper Valentine provided cover while the suspect was placed in custody.
Officers then notified the K9 troopers that the two other suspects had run into the woods to the north of the Cemetery towards I-91. MSP patrols set up a perimeter in the area. The troopers and Sig entered the woods off Colrain Road and entered a large swamp area. Sig began tracking hard to the north and crossed a small open field. About 30 feet from the wood line troopers observed the suspects down the hill directly in front of them. Trooper O’Brien again began giving commands to surrender or face apprehension by the dog. As troopers and Sig moved toward the suspects, both of them surrendered. Sig provided cover while the suspects were placed into custody. The final find location was in the woods behind 255 Colrain Road.
The Keene Police Department is working with Massachusetts State Police to bring criminal charges in New Hampshire.
Cox and Singleton are additionally charged as fugitives from justice out of New Hampshire.
Stolen items recovered from the vehicle have been transferred to Keene Police for prosecution of the armed robbery case. All three were expected to appear in Greenfield District Court Wednesday.
The case is currently under investigation. Anyone who has information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact Officer Baca of the Keene Police Department at 603-357-9813.