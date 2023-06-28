KEENE, N.H. — Three armed suspects that allegedly stole items from a Home Depot were apprehended after a high-speed car chase that involved police in three states.
Just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Keene Police responded to the area of Ash Brook Road for a theft of merchandise from Home Depot. It was reported that the suspects entered the store and began filling bags with items from the shelves. The suspects were reported to be wearing face coverings and had visible firearms on them.
The suspects fled the store and were seen turning westbound onto Route 9 towards Chesterfield in a gold-colored Chevrolet. Keene Police units located the vehicle traveling westbound on Route 9 in Chesterfield and the driver attempted to elude police. A pursuit was initiated that traveled through Chesterfield and ultimately circled back to Route 9 westbound. Keene Police, with the assistance of the Chesterfield Police, pursued the vehicle to the Vermont/NH state line where sight of the vehicle was lost.
Information about the crime and the suspect vehicle was broadcast to surrounding towns and the vehicle was located by Massachusetts State Police. The suspect vehicle tried to elude Massachusetts State Police and a second pursuit was initiated. The suspect vehicle ultimately stopped, and the occupants fled on foot. All three occupants were located a short time later and taken into custody.
The Keene Police Department is working with Massachusetts State Police to bring criminal charges in New Hampshire.
The case is currently under investigation. Anyone who has information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact Officer Baca of the Keene Police Department at 603-357-9813.