BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Police Department made an arrest of at least one person at Green Mountain Apartments just before 11:30 a.m. on Monday.
An individual was led out of the Landmark Hill Drive apartment in handcuffs. Parked outside was a reddish minivan that matched the photos from a news release police issued earlier that morning that was related to one of the armed robberies in Brattleboro on Sunday.
The earlier news release states that police responded to the Sunoco gas station on Putney Road at about 12:20 p.m. Sunday for the report of an armed robbery. The clerk, who was uninjured, advised that the suspect brandished a firearm and fled the scene with an undisclosed sum. The suspect was described as a white male wearing a blue surgical mask, black hooded sweatshirt, and black shorts.
Police declined to comment at the time, saying that it is still an ongoing into investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the BPD at 802-246-4202.