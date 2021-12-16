BRATTLEBORO -- A Florida doctor was arrested this morning and charged with the roadside shooting of a Boston produce truck driver on Route 103 in Rockingham in 2019.
Dr. Jozsef Piri, 49, was arrested in Naples, Fla., according to a release from Vermont State Police. He is charged with the second degree murder of Roberto Fonseca-Rivera, 44, of Boston, who was driving for the Katsiroubas Produce Co., on Nov. 1, 2019.
Police said Fonseca-Rivera and Piri did not know each other. At the time of the shooting, Piri was driving from Londonderry, where he had a home, back to Connecticut, police said.
Police said they used surveillance footage, GPS data and photographs to identify Piri, who was driving in front of the produce truck shortly before the shooting.
Windham County State's Attorney Tracy Shriver confirmed that Piri was a doctor in Naples, Fla.
Piri is being extradited from Florida to face charges in Vermont, Shriver said.
This story will be updated.