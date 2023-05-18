BRATTLEBORO — An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for a 37-year-old man accused in 2021 of dragging a teenager off the street and into his High Street apartment, where he allegedly committed sexual assault.
Because Christopher Pond failed to show in court to answer to a new charge that he had violated the conditions of his release, Windham Superior Court Judge Katherine Hayes issued a $1,000 arrest warrant against him.
Chris Montgomery, Pond's attorney, said Pond had been cited with violating his conditions for not living at his parents' address as required by the conditions. Montgomery said that while his parents had asked Pond to leave, they had recently welcomed him back.
"Yes, but he's not here today," said Hayes. "My view is that I should issue an arrest warrant just because he's failed to appear for a court appearance and he was given notice to appear and he didn't even show up."
Windham County State's Attorney Tracy Shriver said Pond had failures to appear in his criminal history.
The sexual assault case is heading to trial in July, with one deposition yet to be taken, the attorneys told Hayes, who said it was necessary to have the conversation "about what's really going on with his residence and whether he can indeed continue to comply with the existing conditions in this very serious case."
The state had asked for a $50,000 bond, but Hayes said she would address that after Pond is arrested and appears in court.