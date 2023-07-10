BURLINGTON — A federal court has authorized an arrest warrant for a Vernon man accused of possessing images of child sex abuse.
According to court documents, Glen Buehler, 67, was originally charged in April and released on conditions that he "not possess child pornography or visual content involving minors which has sexual, prurient, or violent interests as an inherent purpose ..."
As part of his release, monitoring software was installed on Buehler's electronic devices and in May, the software alerted to "multiple images of naked females with exposed genitalia who appeared young enough to be minors."
When his probation officer asked him about the images, Buehler said he was only using public social medial sites, states the request for an arrest warrant.
On June 6, a special agent with Homeland Security inspected the images and concluded at least two of the images depicted minor females.
On June 23, Homeland Security received a warrant to search Buehler's residence on Fort Bridgman Road, seizing his computer, a USB flash drive and a cellular phone.
A preliminary review of the devices turned up two files of images of child sex abuse.
Buehler came to the attention of law enforcement on Feb. 2 when a police detective with the Portsmouth, N.H., Police Department identified Buehler as a person downloading illegal images from a BitTorrent network, which allows people to access the internet while hiding their identity.
A federal search warrant was executed on April 3, resulting in the seizure of a number of electronic devices, revealing a cellphone that contained multiple files of suspected child sex abuse materials.
Buehler, who pleaded not guilty in April, faces a maximum sentence of 10 years of imprisonment.