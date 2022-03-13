CHELSEA — An arrest warrant has been issued for the daughter of a Windham County official after she failed to appear in Orange County Court.
According to court documents, Ann Duff, 28, of Brattleboro, was charged with negligent operation of a vehicle resulting in serious injury after she struck a crossing guard on Oct. 26, 2018, on Canal Street.
Duff was scheduled for a hearing on Wednesday and failed to appear.
The hearings are being held in Orange County after the case was moved to Orange County to eliminate any appearance of a conflict of interest because her mother, Patricia Duff, is an assistant judge in Windham County.
According to an affidavit, Brattleboro Lt. Adam Petlock responded to the scene at just before 8 a.m. to find Stanley Smith, who was then 80, lying on his back in the center of the road after being struck by Duff.
Smith, who was a crossing guard assigned to that location by the Windham Southeast Supervisory Union, suffered a broken ankle in the incident.
Smith, who was also known as Stasu, died in 2020. According to the Windham County State’s Attorney’s Office, it doesn’t appear his death was related to the 2018 incident.
According to Duff, she was confused by Smith’s hand signals and unsure what he wanted her to do when she struck him.
“Smith said he waved to the bus to turn onto Canal Street but he was unsure which direction the bus turned,” wrote Petlock in court documents. “After the bus turned, a car followed behind the bus and turned onto Canal Street. According to Smith, the next thing he knew, he was on the ground. Smith said it happened so fast that he doesn’t remember much about the crash. Smith said he remembered a person parking their vehicle in front of him. Smith also remembers a person coming to him while he was on the ground and that person was crying. Smith could not provide any further details.”
One witness told Petlock that Duff’s vehicle was proceeding slowly when it “stuttered quickly” before it “clipped” Smith. The witness said it appeared Duff was confused as to what Smith was asking her to do.
Video evidence of the impact was also obtained from a school bus that was at the scene during the incident.
Smith was a life-long resident of Brattleboro, having been born in town in 1937. He served in the Army in the Vietnam War era and worked at the Crosby Milling Company and at the Book Press.