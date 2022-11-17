HINSDALE, N.H. — The execution of a search warrant at 28 Highland Ave. resulted in arrests Thursday, according to information from the Hinsdale Police Department.
The search warrant was the result of an investigation conducted by the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Drug Task Force and the Hinsdale Police Department.
A post to social media stated "arrests were made in connection with the investigation for distribution of illicit drugs."
The post said there is no threat to the safety of the public at this time.
The New Hampshire State Police assisted in the investigation as did "a large number of local citizens who believe in 'see something, say something' and provided us with information and support," states the post.
No additional information is currently available.