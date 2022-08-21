BRATTLEBORO — Third Eye Collective’s plan for hosting a space for artists to gather and perform on a property underneath the Interstate 91 bridge will need to be revised to meet land use regulations.
On Wednesday, the Brattleboro Development Review Board rejected the proposal in a 7-0 vote. Since it was denied without prejudice, the artist collective can return to the board with amended plans and not have to pay a filing fee again.
Shastin Joynt, co-founder of Third Eye Collective, presented the proposal calling for the restoration of a riparian buffer, construction of a path alignment from the I-91 overlook to the West River Park, hosting outdoor events and placing an RV for visiting artists at 285 West River Road. The group would be renting the property from Marlboro Heights II LLC, which is owned by John McKay.
“We come together to collaborate on art and bring all of our equipment that we have to share and to create projects and to show off everyone’s talents,” Joynt said before explaining how her group has been looking for new space and the offer from McKay seems like a good fit. “We see a lot of art and healing taking place here.”
Joynt envisions photo shoots and music performances on the property. Her group previously leased 80 Flat St. and organized shows at other venues as well.
Her plan for six parking spaces at 285 West River Road did not need meet zoning requirements.
“They are not wide enough and they’re also within the buffer zone,” Development Review Board Chairwoman Maya Hasegawa said. “You are planning for a 50-foot buffer and in the past, we have required 100 feet.”
Joynt said she could talk with local landscape architect Adam Hubbard about the issue. Also, Joynt suggested the potential for using spaces at the baseball field for overflow parking. Hasegawa said the board would need to see a written agreement with the owner, the town.
Board members requested information about the size of and lighting plan for the RV. Details were not yet known.
Joynt said her group wants to see what is approved before getting the RV.
A previous permit for the property called for the site to be restored after it was used for trailers to park during the construction of the bridge.
“Mr. McKay continues to make use of it without a permit,” Zoning Administrator Brian Bannon said. “It has not been restored.”
Joynt said part of her group’s plan involves restoration.
“The land is really beautiful,” she said.
Board members were slightly alarmed to hear the property might host as many as 100 or 200 people at a time. Joynt then noted that her group previously held events in bigger venues.
“We are kind of open to the suggestion of a capacity,” she said.
Hasegawa said she did not have enough information to approve the project.
“We don’t have a site plan that includes the 100-foot buffer,” she said. “We don’t have a detailed plan as to how it will be replanted. We don’t know how big the trailer is going to be.”
Joynt said Wednesday’s hearing marks her first time coming up with a proposal requiring Development Review Board review. Hasegawa suggested reading Brattleboro’s land use regulations “very carefully.”
Board member Kathryn Turnas requested information on how emergency vehicles will access the property.