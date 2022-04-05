BRATTLEBORO — Wichie Artu, who is running for Vermont Senate to represent Windham County, is holding his first public appearance since announcing his candidacy last month.
Artu will host a meet and greet at 6 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion at 32 Linden St. in Brattleboro.
"Wichie is our first Queer Puerto Rican candidate, and lives his rural queer dream with his husband Dr. Ike Leslie on their farm in the lovely community of Athens, Vermont," the campaign said. "The event is aimed at being a nonpartisan community get-together. We hope folks from all walks of life can attend."
Sherry Maher from Post Oil Solutions and Brattleboro Winter Farmer’s Market will be a featured speaker.
The event also will include ASL and Spanish interpreters, food from Cai’s Dim Sum, a cash bar and free soft beverages, and local entertainment and activities for children and families.
Artu will address questions submitted via the event RSVPs, and plans to speak about his deep commitment to, and foresight for Windham County. Attendees will have an opportunity to speak directly with Wichie, possibly other current State Senate candidates, and other community leaders and members.
RSVP at forms.gle/hZP7oN72e19qUuyA7.
Proof of vaccination will be required to enter the event. Masking will be optional.