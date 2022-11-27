BRATTLEBORO — With an investigation into abuse at Windham Southeast School District schools underway, students are being asked to identify “trusted adults” as part of a multipronged approach to protecting against future incidents.
Ricky Davidson, a student assistance program counselor at Brattleboro Union High School, said this marks the second year in which such an effort is taking place at the high school.
“We ask them to come up with five,” he said at the School Board meeting Tuesday. “It’s hard for the ninth graders who don’t know a lot of people so we suggest their house administrator, their school counselor, maybe their advisors, as the first ones, then having the opportunity to amend that over the course of the year then as the years go by.”
Davidson said he’s happy to report this year’s data shows every adult in the high school was identified by at least one student as a trusted adult, “as somebody they would go to if they had a problem, they had a concern, they had a question, someone they would want with them if they were having a really hard time emotionally, that kind of thing.”
“For the very little ones, the concept of a trusted adult is a bit squishy and it’s really somebody safe,” Guilford Central School Principal John Gagnon said. “It’s somebody who it’s safe for you to speak to if you’re having some kind of problem or you’re having a concern. So we’re engaged in a very intentional effort for each child in the school to identify at least two to three trusted adults.”
Gagnon said the effort has “paid off in very dramatic ways thus far.”
Superintendent Mark Speno said school administrators and the board are trying to increase awareness about sexual abuse and policy that school staff must follow. The investigation into abuse stems from a report published in the Commons last year detailing allegations against a retired teacher who taught at the high school.
Speno said teachers are receiving regular professional development and resources are being given to families, students and staff. All staff received training from Prevent Child Abuse Vermont in the fall.
An abuse reporting system has been maintained and advertised since the investigation started this year, Speno said. Notices were placed in school newsletters, news releases were published in the Reformer, emails were sent to the school community, information was posted on the school district website, and board meetings included regular discussion about the investigation.
Speno said community advisory discussions were held at the high school and restorative practices were implemented in schools. Interim BUHS Principal Cassie Damkoehler described BUHS Restorative Justice Coordinator Mike Szostak as “instrumental in helping us not only with this but relooking at our disciplinary policies, how we can bring restorative [work] into the school more.”
“We’ve been utilizing him more,” Damkoehler said, adding that there are opportunities everywhere for restorative practices especially as the community processes “really challenging situations.”
The School Board fired Steven Perrin, former BUHS principal, earlier this month after he had been out on an unexplained paid leave of absence since April. The board did not offer any explanation; however, school officials acknowledged in October an article in the Commons weekly newspaper reporting a former student’s allegations of unwanted sexual and romantic advances from Perrin happening over several years at the high school, starting in 2010 and recently reported to authorities.
“I am having trouble finding words that feel suitable for sharing information knowing that it will affect our community so differently depending upon each individual,” Hannah Parker, dean of students at BUHS, wrote in an email to students the day the story was published. “Some of the many ways we may all be affected differently might be the relationships people had with Mr. Perrin as a teacher, a colleague, an advisor, the topic of the article being triggering for staff or students who have experienced a trauma in their lifetime.”
According to an incident report filed by the Brattleboro Police Department, the former student was interviewed by Windham County Safe Place in May. A recording of the interview was provided to attorney Aimee Goddard of Annis & Goddard in Brattleboro, who was hired by the school district in January to investigate sex abuse claims.
Dummerston Elementary School Principal Julianne Eagan said her school employed a model for “harm circles” used at Academy School in West Brattleboro earlier. Adults lead the process and students are trained to help.
Dummerston Elementary and Putney Central School engaged Greater Falls Community Justice Center to train students to lead the circles, Eagan said.
Green Street Principal Kate Margaitis said counselors are going into classrooms to have discussions on “safe bodies” and consent, and parents are being told about the curriculum so they can talk about the concept at home as well.
Guilford Central is hosting a three-part series in December aimed at sharing basic parenting skills such as setting routines and boundaries.
Counselors at Brattleboro Area Middle School visit every class and provide education on sexual harassment, cyberbullying, sexting and other topics.
Workshops from the Women’s Freedom Center were offered at the high school. Another series on gender, consent and appropriate relationships will start in December.
Damkoehler plans to have the Brattleboro Police Department and Windham County Safe Place come to the school to discuss internet safety and picture sharing with students.
Board member Tim Maciel told administrators they are “doing great,” although he worries about the fear of retaliation if a student reports an incident.
“Those are climates we are trying to cultivate and I hope this overview represents that,” Speno said. “We’re not scared of that situation. That’s an important thing to have on the table.”
Nancy Wiese, director of the Windham County Career Center, said retaliation is against the district’s policy and the law.
“Those are things we as administrators are extremely mindful of,” she said, noting also the potential for students to retaliate.
At monthly meetings, administrators are discussing challenges and successes. They’re also conducting “tabletop exercises.”
“We know we don’t get it right the first time every time,” Speno said. “We’re all in a system of improvement and improving our practice.”
Mindy Haskins Rogers, a BUHS alumna and author of the Commons report that led to the investigation, commended the efforts presented at the board meeting. But she also raised concerns about how adults who groom children appear as a trusted adult because they tend to “make the child feel very loved.”