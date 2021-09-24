BRATTLEBORO — Artists that make up From the River, To the River recently install a permanent art piece they called “Ask the River” at the Brattleboro Parking Garage. The new art installation replaces the original one that was hung in 2015.
Andrea Wasserman, one of the three artists that work on the From the River, To the River project, talked about why the old temporary installation needed to come down.
A group of artists that make up From the River, To the River, install a permanent art piece they called “Ask the River” at the Brattleboro, Vt., Parking Garage on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. The new art installation replaces the original one that was hung in 2015.
“With town support, they really didn’t want it [art installation] to go away, but it was made from chicken wire and really needed to come down,” said Wasserman.
She said the new art installation is made up of aluminum panels with stainless steel mirror discs that are supposed to act as a watershed with the two different color mirror discs flowing in two different ways. The new art installation is expected to last for many years to come.