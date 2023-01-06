BRATTLEBORO — A 20-year-old Brattleboro woman accused of assaulting two people with a weapon was released on conditions that include a 24-hour curfew and that she stay away from drugs and alcohol.
"She shouldn't be drinking anyway, she's 20," said Windham County Superior Court Judge Katherine Hayes during the arraignment of Mira Capcara.
According to information from the Vermont State Police, troopers responded early Thursday night to a home in Marlboro for the report of a disturbance.
As a result, Capcara was taken into custody and detained pending her arraignment.
On Friday afternoon, she was released after pleading not guilty to one count of aggravated domestic assault and one count of aggravated assault.
Windham County Deputy State's Attorney David Gartenstein argued that Capcara should be held without bail, which was appropriate "to protect the public safety."
Capcara's public defender, Albert Fox, acknowledged the seriousness of the charges against his client, but said she was willing to abide by any conditions that allow her "to continue to work and to start the process of dealing with any addiction issues that may be there."
The 24-hour curfew allows Capcara to go to counseling, work and to run errands like go to the grocery store.
She also must not have possession of any weapons and must stay away from her alleged victims.
"The evidence here appears to be strong," said Hayes, who noted Capcara doesn't have a criminal record.
Hayes also said Capcara's behavior appears to have, to "a significant extent," been affected by her drinking heavily and perhaps using "other substances."
"This is not an excuse," added the judge. "But it is something that conditions of release can prevent ..."