LONDONDERRY — Finding everything you need in one location was the concept behind building shopping centers in the first place.
So it made sense that Mountain Marketplace, at the intersection of Routes 11 and 100 in Londonderry, has become the place where area residents can find the help they need to recover from the Flood of 2023.
Neighborhood Connections, a non-profit agency located at the plaza, is hosting the American Red Cross, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and state agencies including the Department of Health, the Department of Labor, and the Economic Services Division of the Department of Children and Families.
Out in the parking lot, a truck from Vermont Foodbank’s Brattleboro location was distributing free food to anyone who needed it. They’ll be in the plaza parking lot from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Thursday, according to workers Wiley Brace and Jeremy Clark. There’s no requirement to demonstrate need, they said.
For Neighborhood Connections, the decision to play host to the state and federal agencies was an easy one, the agency’s finance director, Maggie Royle, said.
“In this area there are very few community rooms – places where a community can gather. We’ve always been that,” Royle said. “We have the facility, but we’re also a social service agency. So people know to come for us for all sorts of issues.”
It was busy inside and out.
Red Cross workers Julie Kraus and Pamela Bracken were giving away basics that folks might need to clean up their homes, such as cleaning supplies and tarps. They also had snacks, water and box fans to help families keep cool and dry out wet spaces.
David Nowokunski loaded up with supplies to help him clean the mud out of his basement of his home around Route 11, on the town line near Andover. The house was built in the 1700s, and fortunately he had recently reinforced the stone foundation.
“It was like an earthquake,” Nowokunski said of the flood. “The boulders were washing right out.”
Nowokunski said when Route 11 was repaved, he requested that the workers put in a culvert to divert stormwater, because otherwise it would run right into his driveway. Sure enough, on Monday, it did.
“Within minutes I had two feet of water in the basement. I just spent $5,000 on gravel and it all washed away,” he said. “I had just put in a brand new hot water heater. The hot water tank was ripped right out of the base.”
Nowokunski has seen worse. In the Blizzard of 1978, he owned two homes in Scituate, Mass., which is prone to coastal flooding. Both homes were total losses, and the devastation from that storm was far more pervasive, he said.
“We were standing on the beach talking to the insurance adjuster. He says ‘Are you going to show me the house?’ I said ‘You’re standing in the living room,” he remembered with a laugh.
Every day is “one step closer, that’s all you can do,” he said. “I’m going through kidney cancer. I’ve learned to do just one day at a time.”
Mark Nelson of South Londonderry was glad to have cleaning supplies and a fan. While his home wasn’t damaged by flooding, the Weston storage locker where he keeps his painting tools and supplies wasn’t as fortunate, he said.
Not all of the resources the Red Cross offered came in packages or boxes. One woman in a red SUV stopped in the parking lot and called out to the volunteers, “You gave me a hug when I was here a few days ago and I really needed it – thank you!”
Londonderry Select Board member Martha Dale was also present on Tuesday. She’s been the board’s volunteer coordinator, and says there is no shortage of people willing to lend a hand.
“Our challenge has been getting people to articulate need,” she said. “We’ve had an overflow of volunteers offering their services, so it’s the matchmaking that’s the challenge. But it feels like it’s working better and better every day.”
She credited Alison Dalziel as the person who has been at the forefront of linking people in need with people who want to help.
“She’s like a taxi dispatcher – she is learning who needs stuff, and she’s matching it,” Dale said.
Inside Neighborhood Connections, Jackie Lindamood, a public health nutritionist with the Vermont Department of Health, was providing water tests as well as information to help residents restore their WIC benefits, or gain access to Farm to Family benefits available at farmers markets.
If you think your drinking water has been contaminated by runoff, it’s best to get it tested to be on the safe side, Lindamood said – especially if you have small children, are pregnant, or have a compromised immune system. Tests are available for the presence of bacteria and nitrates, she said.
Things to remember when testing water:
• Let the water run for three to five minutes before collecting a sample,
• Be sure to fill out the paperwork properly; during Irene, that resulted in some people not getting results.
• Do not drink the water until the test results are completed.
• Drop it off at the closest Health Department office the same day the sample is collected. For Londonderry residents, that’s 100 Mineral Street, Suite 104, Springfield.
Given the demand for water testing, the usual wait time of two to three days is now closer to a week, Lindamood said.
The Labor Department was offering information on obtaining disaster unemployment insurance, while the Economic Services Division was offering assistance on obtaining food stamp benefits and resources to help find emergency housing.