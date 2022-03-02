ATHENS — Athens Town Moderator David Bemis held on to his seat during Tuesday's Town Meeting balloting, defeating challenger Candace Damon, 46-24.
Bemis was also reelected to his three-year seat on the Athens Select Board, running unopposed, also during all-day Australian balloting on Tuesday, the first year officers were not elected from the floor of Town Meeting.
Also elected -- for the first time -- was Hannah Regier, who was elected both town clerk and treasurer. Regier, the assistant town treasurer, ran unopposed for the position left open by the retirement of longtime Town Clerk Darlene Wyman.
Wyman said Wednesday she is remaining as assistant town clerk to help Regier with the transition.
Lynn Morgan was reelected to her seat on the union elementary school board.
Athens voters also chose several school directors by write-in campaigns, as seats were left open on the ballot.
Krista Gay was elected by write-in to a three-year seat on the Bellows Falls Union High School Board; she was also elected by write-in to a seat on the Windham Northeast Unified Elementary School Board. Athens voters also endorsed Grafton resident Harty Merrill, another write-in candidate, for the elementary school board.
And Athens voters also elected Elise Manning of Westminster and David Major, by write-in, to the same elementary board, which will cease to exist on July 1, due to the dissolution of the short-lived three-town school union under Act 46.
Voters approved all school budgets: the $7.3 million BFUHS budget, the $1.7 million elementary school budget, and the $3 million River Valley Technical Center budget as well, as well as various articles approving the use of surplus funds to reduce taxes.