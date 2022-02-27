GRAFTON — Act 46 continues to ghost school boards in the towns of Grafton, Athens and Westminster.
While the three towns are amicably ending their Act 46 experiment as of July 1, the towns still need to elect school directors to serve on the Windham Northeast Unified Elementary School District, in Westminster's case, only for the remaining next four months, Chairman Jack Bryar of Grafton said.
"It could become a real problem,” said Bryar. “We need to fill five seats and we have only two people on the ballot.”
Bryar said he is concerned that the board could face reorganization after Town Meeting elections without a quorum. “We need a minimum of four members to operate even temporarily.”
In the last few days several community members have volunteered to stand as write-in candidates, he said.
In Grafton, Hardy Merrill has offered to run as a write-in for Grafton representative on the WNUESD Board, according to Bryar. In Westminster, David Major, who previously served on the Westminster School Board, said he would run as a write-in for the open Westminster seat.
If elected Major would hold that position only until July, when Westminster formally separates from the unified elementary school board.
Grafton and Athens are remaining together in the elementary union district.
Bryar thanked both write-in efforts, saying both understood education and finance. He noted that Merrill and Major played key roles when the towns went went before the State Board of Education to partly undo the forced consolidation of the Athens, Grafton and Westminster School districts in 2019 under Act 46.
In Athens, he said a similar last-minute effort is underway but no candidate had stepped forth as of Friday before the election.
In addition to the write-in effort, Lynn Morgan of Athens and Elise Manning of Westminster are running unopposed for the two other seats on the Windham Northeast Unified Elementary board.
The towns of Athens and Grafton also have vacancies on the Bellows Falls Union High School Board and no candidates on the ballot.
Pamela Johnson-Spurlock, a former Grafton School Board member, has agreed to stand as a write-in candidate. “Pam served us admirably on our Grafton Board before consolidation. She is an educator herself. We desperately need more parental involvement at the high school,” said Bryar, who is stepping down from the BFUHS board after close to 20 years of service.
Bryar said that the decisions of Grafton’s Jessa Westclark, Westminster’s Melissa Carlstrom, and Athens’ Ginger Maciejowski not to run have caught many community members off guard. “I think everyone in our communities thought they were doing a great job, and assumed they would file for re-election," he said.
“I understand why they stepped down. It has been an exhausting year,” he said.
