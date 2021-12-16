ATHENS -- Athens voters decided Wednesday night to keep their traditional floor Town Meeting, but decided to elect their town officers via Australian balloting.
In a heavy turnout for a special town meeting at the Athens Elementary School, voters said it was time for change, but not too much change.
Voters said they wanted the town budget and other money articles to remain open to a public discussion, revision and vote on the floor. Whether the meeting will remain a day meeting, on the traditional first Tuesday in March, will be decided later.
The vote to switch to Australian ballot for town officers was 50-34.
The vote to keep the floor town meeting was 71-13.
Townspeople said they wanted to keep the high voter turnout of 2021 Town Meeting, when close to 200 Athenians cast ballots -- an unheard of turnout prior to COVID-19 times.
The Vermont Legislature has made changes to allow towns to use secret ballots, even if towns hadn't adopted it previously.
David Bemis, chairman of the Athens Select Board and the town moderator, said after the vote that the special town meeting was called because the select board wanted townspeople to make the decision about the future of town meeting, rather than the three-member board. Athens is one of the smallest towns in Windham County, and one of the few that holds a full floor meeting, with all its officers nominated and elected on the floor of the meeting.
He said Wednesday night after the two issues were decided that the board had been petitioned to continue Australian balloting.
But during an hour-plus discussion in a standing-room-only, fully-masked meeting, townspeople said there were many irregularities in March when Australian ballots were used, including leaving ballots unattended on doorsteps, only one justice of the peace observing ballots being filled in, and strangers dropping off ballots.
Despite the complaints, townspeople decided that secret ballot was the way to go to elect their officials. For the past 200-plus years, Athens residents have nominated their neighbors from the floor of the meeting.
Janet Bingham said she wanted town meeting to be more accessible to Athens residents who can't necessarily make it to the Tuesday day meeting.
She said her elderly Aunt Cora, 97, got to the vote for the first time in years, and she said she felt that was the only fair thing to do.
"She was really excited to be finally able to vote," she said. "Please consider all of the voters."
Sandy Capponcelli said that Athens voters need to be willing to change or adapt.
She said nominating people from the floor to serve as officers "hasn't always worked out."
People are nominated but aren't really interested in serving, she said.
Krista Gay said that if people want to run for office under the new system, they have to plan in advance, by taking out nominating petitions, gathering signatures and campaigning.
When the second issue came up, Capponcelli said she hoped voters wouldn't embrace total change.
"I still believe we should have a town meeting," she said.
While it means not everyone will be able to vote on the town budget and other spending, "I don't want to lose a Vermont way of life," she said.
Tim Stevenson said that not everyone can take a day off to attend town meeting.
Stevenson said other towns, including the town of Westminster, have moved their town meeting to accommodate residents. A weekend meeting helps people come out, he said.
With that, Harold Noyes moved the article and to cease debate, and his fellow Athenians were overwhelmingly in favor. After an hour, the debate over town meeting was over.
Westminster has its town meeting the Saturday before the traditional Tuesday.
Bemis, whose term on the select board is up in March, laughed and said he probably would start collecting signatures.
