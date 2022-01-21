BRATTLEBORO — An Athens man who has been in state custody since June 2021 was deemed incompetent to stand trial Friday in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division.
Jason Moul, 40, has been held on a number of charges in Windham County, including burglary of an occupied dwelling and violations of conditions of release.
The charges stem from an incident on Jan. 18, 2020, when he allegedly broke into a Londonderry home and stole some clothes before leaving in a car that did not belong to him.
Officers with the Brattleboro Police Department located Moul driving on Putney Road and attempted to stop him, but Moul eluded police by accelerating and passing a number of other cars.
However, the car was equipped with OnStar, a security system that was used to shut down the vehicle, which was located unoccupied on Harris Avenue.
Brattleboro officers later located Moul in front of a business on Putney Road and apprehended him without incident.
Moul was evaluated by a psychiatrist in December, who concluded because of Moul's history of schizophrenia and substance abuse, he was not competent to stand trial.
Judge Michael Kainen accepted the report and scheduled a hearing in two weeks to determine how best to treat Moul going forward, but said Moul would most likely be put under the supervision of the Department of Mental Health.
Moul is also facing similar charges in Windsor County.