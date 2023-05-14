BRATTLEBORO — An Athens man facing charges in New Hampshire after allegedly possessing fentanyl waived extradition following an arrest in Bellows Falls.
Dustin Lockerby, 25, of Athens, appeared last Monday in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division via videoconferencing software from Southern State Correctional Facility.
"He is charged with the crime that's set out in those papers and we acknowledge that it's extraditable," Attorney Rick Ammons of the Windham County Public Defender's Office said. "He intends to waive extradition here."
Deputy State's Attorney Steven Brown said he expected Lockerby to be picked up and brought to New Hampshire soon.
A warrant for his arrest was issued in Cheshire County court in New Hampshire on April 21.
Grand jurors met in December and determined Lockerby committed the crime of possession with intent to dispense 1 gram or more of fentanyl, according to an affidavit prepared by Officer Nicholas Lawrence of the Bellows Falls Police Department. Lawrence said Lockerby faces as many as three-and-a-half years in prison and a special felony for distribution, which carries a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison and a fine not to exceed $500,000 or five times the street value of the drugs.
At about 3:34 p.m. May 5, officers with the Bellows Falls Police Department responded to a trespassing complaint at the Shell gas station on Westminster Street. Police determined Lockerby, who the complaint had been made about, had an active extraditable warrant out of New Hampshire.
Police said Lockerby was found walking on Westminster Street, south of O'Reilly's Auto Parts, and taken into custody. He was ordered held in lieu of $10,000 bail then taken to Southern State Correctional Facility.
"My goal is to be able to get back back with my girlfriend and my kids," he said Monday in court.