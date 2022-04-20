BRATTLEBORO — A Westminster man has been indicted in federal court for being a felon in possession of firearms.
According to documents filed in Vermont District Court, a grand jury found there was enough evidence to proceed with charges against Ryan Goodrich, 36.
Goodrich was arrested in Massachusetts and will be returned to Vermont to face the charges, which include possessing a sawed-off shotgun not registered to him, as well as being a felon in possession of a number of firearms, including an "AR-Style Rifle" and a 30-30 lever action rifle.
Goodrich, who is also known as "Ryan Husqvarna," according to court documents, has also been charged with unlawfully possessing heroin.
Goodrich was the target of a poaching investigation conducted by Vermont Fish and Wildlife that resulted in a raid on a home in Athens on March 3.
The search warrant, which was served by Fish and Wildlife, the Vermont State Police and federal agents, was for deer taken illegally and for the illegal possession of firearms.
Police found during the search 880 bags of suspected heroin and fentanyl, seven firearms and approximately 3,000 rounds of ammunition.
Goodrich had been previously arrested after a traffic stop on Hartley Hill Road in Saxtons River on Feb. 15 during which it was discovered he was driving on a criminally suspended license and was in possession of several bags of fentanyl/heroin as well as drug paraphernalia.
He is scheduled to be in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division, on April 26 to answer to those charges.
In 2015, Goodrich pleaded guilty to spotting and locating wild animals, two counts of driving under the influence, attempting to elude law enforcement, resisting arrest, violating conditions of release, credit card fraud, and possession of stolen property.
He was sentenced to serve 90 days to three years in jail and lost his drivers license.
Goodrich had been spotted by a Fish and Wildlife game warden using a spotlight to find deer in a field in Rockingham. When the warden attempted to take him into custody, Goodrich fled from the scene. After a brief high-speed chase, Goodrich was found to be intoxicated and driving while his license was suspended, and also had a loaded muzzleloader in the vehicle.
In May 2020, Goodrich was cited in Bellows Falls for operating a vehicle with a criminally suspended license and in June 2020, he was again cited for operating a vehicle without a license and travelling southbound on Interstate 91 in Westminster in excess of 95 mph in the posted 65 mph zone.