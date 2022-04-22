ATHENS — Athenians on Tuesday will head to the polls, as well as a special town meeting, to resolve how big the Athens Select Board will be and who will serve on it.
Last month, voters at Town Meeting agreed to expand the current three-member board to five members. But within a few weeks, the Select Board received a petition asking for that vote to be rescinded.
The current three-member board was presented with a petition to rescind the vote well within the 30-day requirement, according to Select Board Chairman David Bemis.
On Tuesday, during all-day Australian voting, Athens residents will choose two new select board members from three candidates, and depending on what happens during a special town meeting that starts at 6 p.m. that evening, the size of the board will be settled.
Bemis said it's possible the election will be made moot by the special town meeting, which will be held in the Athens Elementary School building -- the same location of the polls. Polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
He said regardless of the vote on the size of the board, the ballots will be counted.
Three people filed for the two new positions on the board: Sandi Capponcelli, Krista Gay, and Harold Noyes.
The existing board is made up of Bemis, who was reelected to a three-year seat last month, and Janet Perry and Denise Randall.
Bemis is currently still the chairman, although he said he asked the board to hold off reorganizing the board and electing a new chairman until the matter of the new board members was settled.
Bemis said he had no strong feelings "one way or another," about the size of the board.
"There's enough work for three of us, and I'd be happy to work with a five-member board," said Bemis.
Bemis said the existing board consulted with the Vermont Secretary of State before deciding to hold both votes on the same day.
"We will still count the votes," he said.