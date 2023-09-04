WARDSBORO — A man accused of attempted arson was arrested and held on $10,000 bail.
At about 7:22 p.m. Sunday, the Vermont State Police received a report about the incident from the victim, who lives on Hunt Road in Wardsboro. Police determined James Beaton, 64, of Wardsboro committed the offense.
Beaton was found a short time later and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing, police said. After processing, he was cited to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.
Beaton was transported and lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility, where he was ordered to be held on $10,000 bail.