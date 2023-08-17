WESTMINSTER — School superintendents are the executives of school districts and thus they have the legal power to commit school districts to lawsuits, such as the one filed in June on behalf of 93 Vermont school districts against Monsanto, the maker of the toxic polychlorinated biphenyls or PCBs.
Pietro Lynn, the Vermont attorney behind a lawsuit against chemical giant Monsanto for possible PCB contamination in Vermont schools outlined the benefits of the suit for the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Wednesday.
And while no one has issues with the goals of the suit, the fact that Superintendent Andrew Haas committed the four town school boards to the lawsuit without discussing it with them first still rankles some board members. No board has yet voted on the lawsuit.
Lynn of the Burlington law firm of Lynn, Lynn, Blackman and Manitsky PC, told the school boards from Rockingham, Westminster, Grafton and Athens that there are more benefits to the school-centered lawsuit, rather than relying on a suit filed against Monsanto by the Vermont attorney general's office. The attorney general's suit is aimed at the state recovering its spending on the issue, Lynn said.
Lynn, who is the supervisory union's regular attorney, said he has gathered together 90 percent of Vermont's school districts in the suit, but he admitted the Burlington school district is not part of his suit.
Burlington, so far, appears to have suffered the most from PCB contamination of any school district, but state-mandated testing hasn't been completed yet. Burlington closed its high school about three years ago when faced with shockingly high levels of PCBs in the school's air. It was forced to set up a temporary school in an empty downtown department store space. It is in the process of building a new $160 million high school complex.
The issue of PCBs in Vermont schools couldn't be more timely for the local supervisory union, as the Bellows Falls Union High School learned late last week that it too tested positive for the cancer-causing chemical, and that it had to put its gymnasium, associated coaches offices and locker rooms, as well as the school's auditorium and stage, off limits to students and staff until a clean up is successful.
Other areas of the 1971 school have elevated levels, but not as severe, and the school board has been meeting repeatedly this week with state officials to try and determine a path forward.
Lynn told the boards that they are free to withdraw from the suit without a financial penalty at this point.
And while no one is suggesting that, BFUHS Director David Clark of Westminster said he is still uneasy with the fact that the school board is committed to the lawsuit without any advance information or a vote. Clark said he is very pleased with Lynn's work otherwise, and he noted he was involved in the school board hiring Lynn to be its attorney. He wants the union school board to seek outside counsel.
Rockingham School Director James "Jiggs" McAuliffe is also disturbed by the process. After the meeting, McAuliffe said he couldn't imagine a town select board letting a town manager make that kind of decision for them. He is a Bellows Falls village trustee.
Lynn, appearing virtually, said he initiated the lawsuit because he realized Vermont schools were going to be facing enormous bills to clean up PCBs. He said he partnered with two national law firms who have expertise suing Monsanto, and who had already won large settlements for other clients.
The school districts do not have to put up any money upfront, he said, but in return the law firms will take a 33 percent contingency fee out of any Monsanto settlement, according to documents Haas released to Clark last week.
Lynn said that so far the Vermont Legislature has appropriated a relatively small amount toward the BCP problem, and half of that has already gone to Burlington, with $13 million remaining and available to the rest of the state's school districts.
Clark and McAuliffe both said they believed Lynn and his law firm would have a conflict if they continued to represent the district on other PCB matters. Clark pointed out that Lynn has the potential of a "fat payday" if the lawsuit is successful, since damages could run in excess of $1 billion, by Lynn's own estimate.
McAuliffe said he can't fault Lynn for putting the lawsuit together, calling it a "once in a lifetime" legal opportunity.
But he said it would be "a real mistake" for the high school board to make any decisions based on the lawsuit. The schools' priority is educating kids, he said. "I think this case puts us in a conflicted position," he said. "This is a life-changing lawsuit."
Lynn said he does not have a conflict, and he was supported in that by Christa Gay, an Athens school board member and lawyer.
Lynn did advise the BFUHS board members who were there that they should carefully follow any recommendations by state officials. The issue of liability, in terms of the exposure of faculty, staff and students, would be addressed by following the state's recommendations, he said.
While the BFUHS board is the only board currently grappling with the PCB issue, the Westminster School Board has been given good news, that Westminster Center School was tested and is clear of PCBs. It is a party to the Monsanto lawsuit.
The other school districts haven't been tested yet, and as Haas reminded the assembled boards, the school does not know where the contamination is coming from.
BFUHS Chairman Jason Terry of Rockingham said that the board is rallying and working hard on the complex issue. A community forum is slated for Thursday evening at the Bellows Falls Middle School because the high school's auditorium is off limits.
Terry said he hopes parents in particular would come to the forum and share their thoughts with the school board.
"We're all in this together," Terry said.
The school board has 10 days from last Thursday to make a decision on what state-mandated option it will take to tackle the problem. One option would be to limit staff and student time in the school to just 26 hours a week.
PCBs were found in building materials until 1979, when the federal Environmental Protection Agency outlawed them. They are found in caulking, paint, glues, plastics, electronic wiring and fluorescent lighting ballasts.
