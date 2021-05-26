MONTPELIER — The State of Vermont will receive a total of $157,500 in settlement payments from nine separate online sellers of electronic cigarettes and vaping products, settling allegations they did so in violation of Vermont law.
Attorney General T.J. Donovan's office announced the settlements in a release issued Wednesday resolved allegations that the retailers sold electronic cigarettes, e-liquids, or other tobacco paraphernalia to individual consumers online. In their settlements with the state, each of the retailers acknowledged violations had occurred.
Under state law that took effect July 1, 2019, it is illegal to sell electronic cigarettes and vaping products over the internet to Vermont consumers.
“Online sales of electronic cigarettes, or any tobacco products, to individual Vermont consumers are illegal,” Donovan said in the release. "I am pleased that these websites will no longer be shipping products to Vermont."
A delivery sales ban that took effect in 2008 prohibited cigarettes, roll-your-own tobacco, miniature cigars or snuff, ordered or purchased by telephone, mail order, or through the internet, to be shipped to anyone in Vermont other than a licensed wholesaler dealer or retailer.
Tobacco substitutes (including electronic cigarettes), substances containing nicotine or otherwise intended for use with a tobacco substitute, and tobacco paraphernalia were added to that ban as of 2019. The Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery conducts compliance checks of online retailers to enforce the law.
In addition to civil penalties ranging from $500 to $95,500, the nine companies are required to notify Vermont consumers that they do not ship to individual consumers in Vermont.
Donovan's office announced a $150,000 settlement against an e-cigarette retailer in December on allegations that it sold e-cigarettes to Vermonters through its website.
The settlements and fines announced Wednesday include: Puff E-cig, $90,500; SV3, LLC , $35,000; Atlantic Intertech, LLC, $22,500; Westside Vapor, LLC, $5,000; EcigCharleston, LLC, $1,000; Planet Vapor, Inc., $1,000; Vapin by the Beach, $1,000; Vape Vibe, LLC, $1,000; A Perfect Vape, Inc., $500.