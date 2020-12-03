MONTPELIER — If Gov. Phil Scott challenges the Global Warming Solutions Act in court, Attorney General T.J. Donovan’s office will defend the law in court, Donovan said Thursday.
Scott, who vetoed the climate emergency planning bill this fall only to see his veto overridden by the Legislature, has said the law has a pair of defects that could make it liable to a court challenge.
During the first meeting of the Vermont Climate Council, a panel created by the law to shape the state’s emissions and resilience strategies, Secretary of Administration Susanne Young said the administration wanted to work with the Legislature on correcting those issues, and might go to court if a legislative remedy was not available.
Young told the council that the administration believes in its work, but would not want to see that work erased by a third-party court challenge.
Donovan, who defended the constitutionality of the law when Scott vetoed it, did so again Tuesday.
“The Global Warming Solutions Act is constitutional and good policy,” Donovan said in a press release. “Vermont should be a leader in addressing global warming and should do what we can to meet our climate goals. There is nothing wrong with holding government accountable to the will of its people.”
In a letter to Scott, Donovan’s office responded to Scott’s criticisms of the law: that the legislature cannot delegate its legislative authority to the executive branch, and that it usurps the executive branch’s authority.
“Because the GWSA requires that the Agency of Natural Resources — a part of the executive branch — implements the GWSA, not the Climate Council, there can be no usurpation of the executive branch’s authority,” the press release said.
As for the delegation of authority argument, Donovan’s office said, “GWSA does not run afoul of this doctrine because it provides sufficient policy guidance and standards.”