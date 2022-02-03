WEST DOVER — A local attorney was reprimanded for misconduct by the Vermont Professional Responsibility Board after not properly documenting trust account transactions and not immediately correcting accounting discrepancies.
Lance Shader is licensed to practice law in Vermont and keeps “a solo real estate practice” in West Dover, according to the findings of fact included in the board’s order. A backlog of payments had been cleared at the time of the order signed in April.
As part of his real estate practice during a period between 2009 and October 2019, Shader was a title insurance agent for a title insurance company. He found himself reprimanded by the board for failing to issue final title insurance policies to clients in about 30 transactions and give the company its portion of the paid premiums, which were being held in his trust account.
The issues are said to be due to a lack of proper trust accounting practices dating back about a decade. Shader was “generally aware” of the issue but had not taken steps to fix it, according to the findings.
The findings state in September 2020, a certified public accounting firm performed a compliance examination of Shader’s trust accounting system for the period June 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020 that showed multiple instances where no documentation was made to back up banking activities and Shader was not performing reconciliation of the trust account as required.
The accountant who performed the examination attributed the issues to “lack of diligence and disorganization.”
“The compliance examination found no evidence of misappropriation, loss of client funds, or of any intentional acts taken to circumvent [Shader’s] financial obligations,” state the findings.
In an interview, Shader reiterated that point. He said Quicken was recommended to him about 20 years as a program for handling the trust account.
“At the time,” he said, “I guess it was fine but what’s happened is there’s been a lot more requirements and stuff that went on, and so most lawyers have started to switch. I’m hopeless when it comes to tech stuff so the program simply wasn’t able to do what was required.”
Shader said his team “went through hell” to figure out why Quicken could never work and that a more powerful program was needed.
After the examination, Shader retained a staff accountant to work on the trust account each week and create a weekly list of items needing attention.
“We’ve gotten on QuickBooks, which has more power, more ability to run all the reports,” Shader said. “So that’s what we’ve done and that’s going to work out really well.”
Also part of the new process is a biweekly review of earned fees to ensure they are withdrawn from the trust account in a timely fashion and do not end up getting comingled with client funds, according to the order.
The examination determined the version of Quicken set up in Shader’s office had been “unreliable,” with reports sometimes producing incorrect balances resulting in excessive earned fees being taken out of retainers. Now, the order states, Sunday evenings are reserved for reviewing balances being held for each client and addressing any negative balances.
“Combined with monthly reconciliation, this will ensure that the balance held for every client is accurate and properly accounted for,” the order states.
Shader is described in the order as being cooperative during the investigation and examination, and taking full responsibility for the deficiencies after the examination. He “has expressed remorse for his noncompliance,” according to the findings, which mention a struggle with depression and anxiety throughout 2019 and 2020 for which he sought treatment from his physician who said he believes his symptoms may have contributed to him having difficulties keeping up with work-related responsibilities.
The board noted the potential injury to clients and title insurance company.
“Over the course of time, a client might have forgotten that he or she purchased title insurance or encountered difficulty obtaining a copy of the policy that was purchased,” the order states. “This dependence was heightened by the fact that [Shader] is a solo practitioner. If [Shader] had become incapacitated or died before issuing the policies, even clients who recalled purchasing some form of title insurance through him would have been placed at risk of not being able to track down the policy or, at the very least, of being inconvenienced in identifying and obtaining copies of their policies that accurately reflected the purchased coverage.”
The board said while funds owed to the insurance company remained in the trust account, they could have been subject to attempts by creditors to seek money.
Shader was placed on probation for 18 months pending the completion of three separate compliance examinations of his trust accounts by an auditor scheduled every six months. The board will decide after reading the auditor’s reports if probation is no longer necessary.
Halfway through the probationary period now, Shader called the changes to his accounting process “time consuming.” He said he opened a new trust account and began switching funds client by client to the new account.