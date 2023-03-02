BRATTLEBORO — Responding to questions of how detailed official meeting notes should be after board members have disagreed on the issue, an attorney for the Windham Southeast School District called the law "clear as mud" on the issue but gave some clarifying advice.
Attorney Pietro Lynn said minutes should cover motions made by the board and provide a true indication of what transpires at a meeting. They also should include the names of those present and those who participate.
Vermont's Open Meeting Law doesn't explain exactly what constitutes participation, Lynn told the board at Tuesday's meeting. He suggested that include anyone who speaks or communicates with the board.
Actions and arguments by board members also should be written down, Lynn advised, including when motions are tabled for later discussion. He said he would err on the side of being more inclusive or representative than less.
Board member Michelle Luetjen Green asked if there's ever a level of detail that's too much. Lynn said it's a judgment call but minutes need the precise language of a motion.
"It's good to get the gist of an argument on both sides of debate for posterity," he added. "In some ways, these are hard decisions to make but I would suggest a skilled notetaker can distill that type of information and provide it in what I would call the most neutral manner possible."
Board member Liz Adams asked Lynn if he had taken a look at the board's minutes. Adams said she believes the notetaker Wendy Levy does "a great job."
Lynn avoided reading the minutes, saying he didn't think it was appropriate for him to judge them. He advised the board should feel comfortable notes "are being kept in a way that's consistent with the law."
"There's no Open Meeting Law police," he said. "There's no penalty really if minutes aren't perfect but I think it's an aspiration."
Lynn recommended the board strive to have notes that are as transparent as possible.
"Minutes are the recap of how it all went," he said.
Board member Deborah Stanford wondered if names should be included in debate if its essence should be raised in the most neutral manner possible. She worried that attributing a comment to someone could result in an individual being targeted later when they were only engaging in "healthy debate."
"Minutes are not a way to shame people, not a way to out people," Lynn said.
Board Clerk Tim Maciel said Open Meeting Law requires boards to use Robert's Rules of Order, which says minutes should record what was said and done, not by whom. He has called for less exchanges to be included in the minutes and has questioned the need to include names in discussions.
Maciel said a board can't be more transparent than having a video recording available for the public. In response, Lynn said the official record is the minutes, not the recording.
Levy told the Reformer she feels vindicated by Lynn's presentation.
"It's what I've been saying all along," Levy said in an interview Thursday. "The board has to follow Open Meeting Law, state statute, not rules written by some dead guy 150 years ago."
Levy said the board is required by law to use Robert's Rules of Order in its proceedings but must go with Open Meeting Law when the two conflict, "and so do my minutes and they have."
At a meeting last month when the issue came up, Levy voiced frustration with not knowing where she stands with minute taking. Board members said it wasn't a personal attack against her, however, she saw it as a matter of her professional reputation.
"I don't like to play fast and loose with interrupting a meeting," Levy said Wednesday. "That's not my role and that's inappropriate, but debate over whether I'm doing my job correctly was really stressful for me. I did feel put in the middle of something."
Levy said she feels it was inappropriate for her professional conduct to be discussed in open meeting.
"One could argue, statute supports this," she said. "I am an employee [of the district]. Any review of my professional conduct is supposed to happen in executive session unless I request it happen in an open hearing. And every time this was brought up, I was getting an inappropriate employee review, which I believe could damage my professional reputation."
Levy said only her boss, the superintendent, gives her an employee review. If appropriate, she noted, the board chairperson might get involved if an issue needs to be discussed.
"I use discretion," Levy said of her notetaking. "I try to be as neutral as possible, as Pietro had advised, and I'm going to keep doing it."