WHITINGHAM — A proposal to connect all-terrain vehicle trails from Readsboro to the village of Jacksonville drew more residents to a Select Board meeting than annual Town Meeting.

Board members remarked on the turnout at the end of Tuesday's meeting, counting about 50 to 60 people among the crowd. Most of the attendees who spoke raised concerns about noise, safety, speeding and potential legal liability for the town.

Jack Pines ATV Club is asking the Select Board to designate certain roads in town to be authorized for ATV use. The project is being pitched as a way to enhance economic development.

Club President Joe Berard said the goal is to bring Lone Pine Road to the center of Jackonsville but the trails would not be ready for two or three years.

"There's a lot of things we have to jump through first if any of this gets approved," he said, citing permission from the state and landowners along the route, including Great River Hydro. "That's a lengthy process. There's a ton of signage we'd have to do if this gets approved."

Berard estimated there are between 20 and 25 houses along the route. He noted the plan is not to just stay on the road but come up with an off-road route with the permission of landowners.

Aaron Perras, one of the landowners, is considered "the key" to the whole project. Without his approval, it will not happen.

"Maybe we can come up with something and we might be able to do it," he said, although he shared reservations due to ATV riders disrespecting him and his land. He has allowed his property to be used by a snowmobile club.

Select Board Vice Chairman James Weber said the board has been working on an ordinance with the club for about eight months. David Eade of Whitingham established that three board members ride ATVS but are not members of the club and do not ride the trails in Readsboro.

Only parties who maliciously cause an injury could be sued, said Club Treasurer Bart Howes. He compared ATVs to motorcycles when it comes to responding to collisions.

Berard said the state would need to conduct a traffic study that looks at speed limits and the number of cars passing through the area. Board member Greg Brown suggested the possibility of having a 25 mile per hour limit and allowing ATV use from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A man, who declined to give his name to the Reformer, threatened to withhold his property taxes and sue the town if the project moves forward. He worries his view and property value will be affected.

Later in the meeting, however, he expressed a willingness to let part of his land be used if the parties could work out the details in a way that benefits both of them. He said he rides ATVs.

"I would expect your club to pay for gates and fencing because I have a very expensive solar array system up there," he said. "I wouldn't want anyone to mess with it and I wouldn't want anyone to get hurt."

Howes said the club will be monitoring the trails and has relationships with law enforcement. He mentioned the availability of grants when Perras raised concerns about car-sized boulders that would need to be removed from his property in order for the project to occur.

"I'm willing to talk with you guys and try to come up with a solution," Perras said. "I think there's so much work that would have to go into it."

Game Warden Rich Watkin said the majority of ATV-related violations "evaporated" since the club formed.

"We definitely have seen a decrease in illegal activity to our west," he said, calling the club "pretty successful."

Eade said there have been hundreds of violations on his property.

"I'd like to see this work but I'm not sure it's Whitingham," he said. "This is a quiet town."

Select Board members said they would consider the input and make a decision at a later date. Weber noted the board represents about 2,500 residents. He also spoke of the potential of having a town vote.

"It's exciting for me this many people are here," he said. "This is more than Town Meeting. This makes a difference."

According to meeting minutes from July, the club wants ATV use allowed on: Nate Flynn Road from Lone Pine Road to Kentfield Road, Kentfield Road from Nate Flynn Road to Burrington Hill Road, Burrington Hill Road from Kentfield Road to Green Road, Green Road from Burrington Hill Road to Legal Trail 2 (LT2), LT2 from Green Road to Burrington Hill Road, Burrington Hill Road from LT2 to Houghton Road, Houghton Road from Burrington Hill Road to Maple Hill Lane, Maple Hill Lane from Houghton Road to Abbie Morse Road, Abbie Morse Road from Maple Hill Lane to Holbrook Road, and Holbrook Road from Abbie Morse Road to Route 112.