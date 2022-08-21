WHITINGHAM — An all-terrain vehicle club based in Readsboro is looking to increase its trail offerings in the neighboring town.
"Right now, the proposed expansion into Whitingham is in its infancy stages and the route brought forth to the Select Board still hasn't been approved, yet," Joe Berard, president of the Jack Pines ATV Club, said in an email to the Reformer. "If approved, our goal was to provide residents and non-residents access to our growing trail system (as many members are from the Whitingham area) and to provide the two new general stores, bakery and gas station another revenue source through ATV traffic."
Gig Zboray, Select Board office administrator, said the project will be discussed at the board's meeting Wednesday and an ordinance could be adopted to allow access to certain routes. She referred the Reformer to board meeting minutes from July 27 stating that the Jack Pines Pirates ATV Club "developed a plan to connect Readsboro with the Village of Jacksonville."
According to the minutes, the club wants ATV use allowed on: Nate Flynn Road from Lone Pine Road to Kentfield Road, Kentfield Road from Nate Flynn Road to Burrington Hill Road, Burrington Hill Road from Kentfield Road to Green Road, Green Road from Burrington Hill Road to Legal Trail 2 (LT2), LT2 from Green Road to Burrington Hill Road, Burrington Hill Road from LT2 to Houghton Road, Houghton Road from Burrington Hill Road to Maple Hill Lane, Maple Hill Lane from Houghton Road to Abbie Morse Road, Abbie Morse Road from Maple Hill Lane to Holbrook Road, and Holbrook Road from Abbie Morse Road to Route 112. Trails would be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. May 15 through Oct. 31.
The club needs town approval before going to the state and landowner approval will be needed in some areas, according to meeting minutes. The club can be found at facebook.com/TheJackPinesPirates.