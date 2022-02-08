BELLOWS FALLS — The auditors for the Rockingham school district had good news and bad news during an update Monday night on the work they are doing to straighten out the school district and supervisory union’s finances.
Auditors from the RHR Smith & Co. of Buxton, Maine, gave the Rockingham School Board the good news that no money is missing, and in fact there is a healthy surplus of more than $2 million, which represents about 20 percent of school spending.
But Ron Smith, the head of the firm, said Rockingham overpaid its assessment to the supervisory union by close to $645,000 last year, and that the overpayment went undetected for more than a year.
Additionally, he said, the business office made a cash payment of $645,000 from Rockingham to the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union, but “it never got reported” in the books. In addition, he said, Rockingham would be receiving $500,000 from the supervisory union for another overpayment.
Smith said that $645,000 overpayment and lack of documentation is “a big concern, folks.”
Smith called the school district’s finances “the continued struggles,” and said he supported the move to add an accounting position at the business office. He reminded the school board members that the auditing firm’s so-called management letter issued in December “wasn’t flattering.”
He said the auditing firm “brought back” a former accountant in the business office, and with her help has been able to reconstruct the books.
The Windham Northeast Supervisory Union, and its member school boards, has been reeling since the departure of its former finance director Flora Pagan, who left after the auditors reported they found serious “misrepresentations” in the books. Pagan had been put on administrative leave, but then she resigned.
As the auditing firm delved into the books, the school district has heard mostly about overpayments, surpluses, and extremely poor bookkeeping, instead of missing money.
Smith and accountant Miranda MacDonald declined to answer Rockingham School Director James “Jiggs” McAuliffe’s question about whether federal COVID-19 funds had been mishandled by the school administration. He said there is a “concern over controls and best practices.”
“Was there any misappropriation of funds?” McAuliffe, who attended the meeting remotely, asked. McAuliffe said it is “a real concern.”
“We’re not prepared to talk about that,” said Smith, noting that was for a later conversation and one not open to the public.
Smith did say that the former administration members, which he did not mention by name, have been cooperating as the auditing firm works to straighten out the books.
Priscilla Lambert, chairwoman of the Rockingham School Board, said after the meeting that she is confident the Smith auditing firm will “straighten out the books.”
She noted that the $700,000 overpayment by Rockingham to the supervisory union would be resolved once the district’s finances are “reconciled” or balanced.
She noted that the Rockingham board has already taken steps to return much of the 2020-21 $2.01 million surplus to taxpayers, or set it aside for future capital costs.
Those actions will have to be ratified by voters at Town Meeting on March 1.
Lambert said she didn’t know how much the auditing firms’ work, and the financial consultants that have been brought in by new Superintendent Andrew Haas, is costing the school district. “They are working really hard,” she said.
“If we don’t (do the work), it will be far more costly,” she said.