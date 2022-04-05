BELLOWS FALLS — The professional auditors for the Rockingham School District said Monday that they had discovered "no evidence of fraud" in their ongoing review of the troubled finances of the school district.
Brittany Gilman of RHR Smith & Company of Buxton, Maine, told the school directors that while the audit Smith is performing was not specifically a fraud audit, they would have uncovered some "thread" of fraud during their work.
The Rockingham school district, along with the other members of the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union, which is based in Westminster, have been coping with a financial morass that, according to the auditors, has been a couple of years in the making.
Even Monday night, they detailed problems with "miscoding" of items, which adds to the problems of reconciling the district's financial accounts, and they also said that there were problems with employee accounts.
One problem discussed Monday night centered around the coding for the school's food service, as Director James "Jiggs" McAuliffe noted that the food service account was in the red to the tune of $291,000, and had been for several months. McAuliffe said the correct figure should have been closer to $86,000, and not in the red.
Two auditors from RHR Smith were on the Zoom meeting, attending virtually, to explain the continuing effort to get the books in order.
Superintendent of Schools Andrew Haas said the Vermont Agency of Education had already informed him that the state would be auditing the school "to make sure our grants are in order."
Those grants total $3.1 million, and include Title 1, 2, 3 and 4 funding.
In a follow-up interview Tuesday, Haas said the school district scored "high" in the agency's assessment of school districts and thus triggered the review. He said the turnover in the business office was a factor in the state's assessment.
Haas last week hired the Hartford school district's long-time finance director to step into the same position at the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union. James Vezina starts May 1, and is already working with the business office staff, according to Haas. Vezina replaced Flora Pagan, who resigned last December after a highly critical letter was released by the district's auditor, RHR Smith. She had been on the job about 15 months.
"The higher the number, the greater the risk assessment. When I came on as the director of Student Services something similar happened. There was a new superintendent, new director. We were monitored at the end of my first year then," Haas wrote in an email.
"The fact we are being audited is not a reflection of management letters, or anyone specific, it is just our rating is high," he said.
Priscilla Lambert, chairwoman of the Rockingham School Board, said the audit by the state Agency of Education was a result of the change in the business manager's position, as well as the fact that the district hadn't been audited since 2018. "I'm not looking at it as anything out of the ordinary," she said.
"Our business office is working to straighten things out," said Lambert.
Ted Fisher, spokesman for the Vermont Agency of Education, didn't return a message seeking comment.
Gilman and Miranda MacDonald, both of RHR Smith, praised the existing business office for working extra hours and on the weekends to try and straighten out the bookkeeping problems.
"We continue to try to right the ship," Haas said at one point during the audit discussion Monday night, adding that there were "a lot of miscoded" financial entries in the district's books that needed correcting.