HINSDALE, N.H. — This time of the year is the perfect time for bird watching along the Connecticut River.
“As birds migrate north, they often follow the Connecticut River,” said Cory Ross, a board member of Southeastern Vermont Audubon Society. “Birds looking to set down after a long overnight flight often land in the Hinsdale setbacks, which jut out into the river.”
Ross said many of the birds that migrate to the area and then spread out over the region often land first in the setbacks.
“This is the place where we first see a lot of the arrivals,” he said.
Southeastern Vermont Audubon Society is hosting three guided Saturday bird walks along the river with the first on May 1.
All walks begin at 7:30 a.m. from the North Parking Area off of Route 119, just north of Thicket Hill Drive.
Each of the three walks will be led by a guide, area birders with a lot of knowledge about the area, said Ross.
“This is a really good spot to see migrating birds, both in the spring and the fall,” he said.
Nearly 240 birds have been seen at the setbacks, including Bald Eagles, Peregrine Falcons, Ospreys, Virginia Rail, Marsh Wren, Swamp Sparrow, Great Blue Heron, Belted Kingfisher, Tree Swallow and Northern Rough-Winged Swallow. Some rare sightings include Acadian Flycatcher, Eurasian Widgeon, White-eyed Vireo, Red-throated Loon, Connecticut Warbler, Clay-colored Sparrow, and Brant.
Ross said the birds come from as close as southern New England and as far away as South America and the islands in the Caribbean.
“Some of them are long-distance migrators,” he said.
Because of COVID-19, participants are asked to respect pandemic safety protocols, including wearing a mask and maintaining 6 feet of distance from each other.
“This may result in not everyone having the best view of every bird,” said Ross. “Typically, people stand close so they have the same viewing angle. It will be a challenge for the guides to site a bird in a tree from different angles.”
Ross recommends that people come for all three walks, as the species of birds changes from week to week.
One of the things that makes the setbacks one of the best birding destinations in the area is the rail trail, which offers level footing from which to spot birds. A diversity of vegetation along the river also increases the diversity of bird species.
Some of the birds that might be spotted over the next three Saturdays might also include those that overfly their normal stopping point. They will rest in Hinsdale, said Ross, before heading back south.
With global climate change, bird species spotted in Hinsdale have also changed in the past 30 years.
“Some species arrive sooner because of climate change,” he said. “And birds such as the Common Red-Bellied Woodpecker and Carolina Wrens are very common now, though they weren’t 30 or 40 years ago.”