GUILFORD — Police are seeking information about a burglary at an auto repair shop.
In a news release, Vermont State Police said a thin male with a sweatshirt, sweatpants, cap and face cover, walked toward the Richmond Auto Repair Shop and burglarized it at about 1 a.m. Sunday.
A witness told police he saw a Blue Honda SUV speed away a few moments later. VSP is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Trooper Eric Acevedo at 802-722-4600 or eric.acevedo@vermont.gov, or provide an anonymous tip online by visiting vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.