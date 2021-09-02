WESTMINSTER — An autopsy on the body of the New York City woman found in the Saxtons River on Monday confirmed that she drowned, Vermont State Police said Thursday.
The death of Erika Greber Seyfried, 36, of Brooklyn, was ruled an accident by the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s office, the police said. Seyfried, an executive with Penguin Random House, and her husband were vacationing in the village of Gageville at the time she disappeared while on a walk with her puppy.
State Police also reported that police and family members found the body of the missing seven-month-old golden retriever, named Jules, Wednesday afternoon. Seyfried had taken the dog for a walk on Sunday morning, the last time she was seen. Police believe the puppy also drowned.
Seyfried and her husband, Elijah, were staying at an Airbnb run by local businessman Bob Ross, which is located next to the Saxtons River and a short distance from the pool where Seyfried’s body was found Monday afternoon. The Airbnb listing, which has since been taken down, mentioned the nearby river and pools, saying they were perfect for swimming.
Police said the dog’s body was found in the same area as Seyfried’s.
Earlier in the week, Vermont State Police Capt. Matt Daley, head of the Vermont State Police scuba team, said police, along with members of Rescue Inc.’s swiftwater rescue team, were able to find Seyfried’s body with the help of a remote controlled underwater camera.
The currents at Gages Mills on the river were too treacherous to send in divers unless absolutely necessary, Daley said.
He said the camera located the body of a woman at the bottom of a pool at the foot of the falls, about 20 feet deep. He said that the force of the current in that area pulled her body down to the bottom of the pool.
“Obviously, it was a dangerous situation,” he said.
Daley said he thinks that Seyfried’s puppy fell into the water and she tried to rescue it. But he stressed that was only a guess.
He said the remote-operated vehicle, or ROV, is equipped with a light, so the emergency personnel were able to see to the bottom of the pool, and retrieve her body.
At that time, he said, they did not see any sign of the puppy, whose body was recovered in the same general area two days later with the help of the lead detective on the case and a victim services specialist from the state police.
Seyfried, a native of Ohio along with her husband Elijah, attended Wilmington College of Ohio, where the couple met, according to Don Edwards, a family friend who worked with Eli Seyfried’s mother at a local newspaper, the Record Herald, several years ago.Seyfried had worked for the New York publishing firm since shortly after graduating from college, and the company issued a statement this week.“We are devastated by the loss of our colleague...who established herself as a marketing leader through the innovative digital campaigns she developed for our books,” Penguin Random House said in a statement. “Her reader-centric approach to consumers, her social media prowess, and her tireless nurturing of our authors earned her reverence throughout our company and our industry.”The statement continued: “With her forward-looking, inclusive approach to every team and project she led, Erika was the embodiment of what we all hope for in a colleague, and friend. Our thoughts are with Erika’s family, loved ones, and our colleagues who worked with and adored her.”