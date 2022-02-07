BRATTLEBORO — Community members are fighting to keep Neighborhood Schoolhouse open.
The effort was discussed Sunday in an approximately 145-minute meeting held via Zoom and attended by more than 30 people, including current and former teachers, parents of current and former students, a former principal and former board members.
"This is awesome to see," said Mel Zinn, owner and CEO of Horizon Early Learning Center in Brattleboro whose son attended the school before her family moved to North Carolina. "I would love to see a school like this continue. We shouldn't be losing something like this, especially during a pandemic right now."
The Neighborhood Schoolhouse -- a small, independent school on Western Avenue that started in 1980 -- is slated to close Feb. 25. It has served children ranging from nursery to middle school age.
Zinn, who collaborated with community members to find the funds to keep Mulberry Independent School running under her organization in 2020, after the Brattleboro Retreat announced plans to close the early education program, partnered with Neighborhood Schoolhouse to find placement for 14 pre-K students in her programs or others before the Feb. 25 closure. She also agreed to serve as interim executive director at Neighborhood Schoolhouse if needed, having experience with a mix of working remotely and in Vermont with her local programs since moving out of state.
Middle school students at Neighborhood Schoolhouse will finish out the year at the school. Board member Ariele Ebacher told the Reformer the elementary school program did not open this school year due to lack of staffing.
For the closure, the board cited challenges involving staffing, finances, enrollment and facilities. These issues are said to predate and be made worse by the pandemic.
“We have reached a point where we no longer see a path forward in addressing these obstacles,” the board said in a news release provided Saturday to the Reformer. “We acknowledge the tireless efforts of the administration and staff, whose commitment allowed NSH to provide in-person instruction at times during the pandemic when that was not an option at other schools. It is because of their unwavering efforts that NSH was able to provide a safe and nurturing environment for our community’s children in its time of need, and for that we can all be very proud.”
Brenda Siegel of Newfane, an alumna of the school and parent of a former student from the school, said she heard from parents and teachers about the situation. She also reported she had written to the board about some concerns earlier on.
Last week, Siegel's post about the closure on Facebook received comments showing interest in keeping the school running. She organized Sunday's meeting.
"I know from being on the board for six years that what makes Neighborhood survive every time it's struggling is transparency and community engagement," she said. "If there was a will, and there seems there was in that thread, then we can still make Neighborhood survive."
Parents at the meeting said they would like to see the school remain open until at least June. One staff member at the meeting expressed a willingness to lose her position if it meant the school would continue operating. Several community members agreed to serve on a board or long-term planning committee if needed. Others volunteered to help mount a serious fundraising campaign.
Siegel told meeting attendees she planned to meet with Ebacher on Monday afternoon. One hope had been to get more information on the finances of the organization.
Ebacher told the Reformer if the community has a proposal for how to save the school, the board is open to listening.
“There are many factors contributing to this decision, which was not taken lightly,” she said in an email Sunday.
Zinn's group is renting more space to accommodate 10 of the children from Neighborhood Schoolhouse at St. Michael's Episcopal Church in Brattleboro, where Horizon is based. She also is talking with Winston Prouty Center for Child and Family Development about potential placements.
Zinn said it would be "lovely" to keep the school operating until June so Siegel and community members could figure things out.
"It's the middle of winter, it's two weeks notice to get new child care," she said. "The families might not have chosen Horizon Early Learning Program."