MONTPELIER — State Health Commissioner Mark Levine said Tuesday he is unaware of any “dire circumstances” of parents struggling to find baby formula in Vermont. But he said the state is paying attention and will intervene as needed.
Levine and Gov. Phil Scott spoke about the national baby formula shortage that is being felt across the country.
“The US Department of Agriculture and the FDA are taking steps to address these shortages and with recent news from the FDA and Abbott Laboratories about reopening the closed manufacturing plant, we’re hopeful supply to Vermont will increase,” said Levine.
While he is hopeful, he said any improvement of the supply chain will take weeks or even months.
Levine said ideas have been floated for formula substitutions in the face of the shortage, he advised against them. Goat’s milk, cow’s milk and plant-based milks are not suitable substitutes for formula.
He also said formula shouldn’t be watered down. Healthychildren.org, from the American Academy of Pediatrics, said, “Watering down formula is dangerous. It can cause nutritional imbalances in your baby and lead to serious health problems.”
Levine also said that homemade formulas should not be used. Homemade formula does not meet a baby’s nutritional needs.
“Infant deaths have been reported from use of some homemade formulas,” said Healthychildren.org.
Finally, Levine asked caregivers to “pay close attention to the online retailers of infant formula to ensure they are legitimate and safe sources.” Only purchase formula from well known retailers.
For now, the commissioner said, parents should look for baby formula in unexpected places. Smaller stores and pharmacies might have formula in stock, even if larger stores are sold out. Levine said pediatricians might have samples, or they can recommend similar products.
Levine advised that expecting parents consult with a provider about breast-feeding and related support programs and resources.
Scott said anyone that is having a hard time finding formula can call the Health Department at 800-464-4343 or call the governor’s office at 802-828-3333. He’s trying to find out what stores have baby formula in stock so his office can point Vermonters in the right direction.