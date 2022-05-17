Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.