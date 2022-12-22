BENNINGTON — As the saying goes, if you don’t like the weather in New England, just wait a few minutes. Unfortunately, you might be left pining for “a few minutes ago” over the holiday weekend, as several dangerous elements of winter weather are forecasted to hit the Northeast from Thursday evening through Saturday.
Erratic winter weather patterns are going to make things tedious or downright hazardous for anyone looking to get a head start on Christmas travel in Bennington and Windham counties, and surrounding areas, over the next couple of days.
Amtrak has canceled all scheduled rail services in Vermont on Friday.
Albany (N.Y.) International Airport expects to remain operational throughout the storm, according to a statement issued Wednesday afternoon, but travelers are encouraged to reach out to their individual airlines for details.
“We are reviewing the potential for disruptions in our daily flight schedule, particularly flights traveling to the western part of the country where the storm is expected to have the most adverse impact on air travel,” airport staff said. “Most airlines have already announced waivers for passengers traveling to or through impacted areas.”
The National Weather Service has a winter weather advisory in effect for the area from 4 p.m. Thursday through 5 a.m. Friday as the winter storm that has been wreaking havoc across the country will finally reach the East Coast.
“This is not like a snow day when you were a kid,” President Joe Biden warned in the Oval Office after a briefing from federal officials. “This is serious stuff.”
The phrase “bomb cyclone” has been tossed around in reference to the storm. While a bomb cyclone, or bombogenesis, isn’t quite as violent as it sounds, it certainly isn’t pleasant. A bomb cyclone is classified as a fast-developing storm that occurs when atmospheric pressure drops at least 24 millibars over a 24-hour period, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. This rapid change in pressure can cause strong winds and heavy snow that dramatically reduce visibility.
“Late [Thursday] afternoon into tonight we’re expecting portions of Southern Vermont to get 2 to 6 inches of snow before it changes to rain,” said meteorologist Tom Wasula from the Weather Service’s Albany post.
Temperatures are expected to rise overnight, bringing sustained winds of 20 to 35 miles per hour, with gusts that could be in excess of 60 miles per hour, prompting a high wind warning in the region from 10 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday, as well.
“These winds could cause widespread power outages, and bring down some trees and power lines,” Wasula said. “Travel will be difficult and treacherous with these strong winds.”
Green Mountain Power addressed the expected outages with an alert on its website.
"We are prepared for the forecast, and holding all external crews in Vermont who were brought here prior to last week’s storm, so they can be available to restore power if needed. Stay alert to changing weather conditions over the next few days, and be safe."
But wait, there’s more. The situation on the roads is expected to deteriorate quickly Friday afternoon, as a cold front makes its way to the Green Mountains.
“We’re going to see temperatures drop sharply in the late afternoon and early evening, with the temperature dropping as much as 10 to 15 degrees in less than an hour … into the teens and 20s,” Wasula said.
“We’re concerned about, in the late afternoon to early evening, possible flash freezing in parts of Southern Vermont,” he continued. “What this means is that any untreated surfaces of water could freeze instantly with those extreme temperatures.”
Wasula also said there will be a flood watch in lower elevations of Southern Vermont on Thursday evening into Friday morning when the snow changes over to rain.
To top off the unfavorable holiday weekend weather, highs on Saturday and into Christmas will be in the teens and single digits, with wind chills reaching as low as 10 below zero.